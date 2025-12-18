HORC rail tunnel between Gurugram-Manesar crosses 50% excavation mark

A key rail infrastructure project linking Gurugram and Manesar has crossed a major construction milestone, with one of the country’s largest passenger rail tunnels under the Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor (HORC) achieving over 50% excavation, officials said. Of the total tunnel length of 7,200 metres, 3,773 metres have been excavated so far, significantly advancing a project aimed at easing congestion and strengthening rail connectivity around Gurugram’s industrial and urban hubs, they added. Reviewed by chief secretary Anurag Rastogi, the project has cleared Stage-I forest approval and disbursed over ₹ 1,530 crore in land compensation so far. (HT Photo)

The progress was reviewed by Haryana chief secretary Anurag Rastogi, who is also chairman of the Haryana Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (HRIDC), during the 33rd meeting of the HRIDC board of directors. The tunnel is being constructed using the New Austrian Tunnelling Method (NATM) and is among the largest in cross section for passenger rail traffic in India. Excavation is currently underway from eight active faces, with two additional faces under development to accelerate construction.

Reviewing the overall Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor, Rastogi said the project has already delivered operational gains. The Manesar–Patli section, along with the Maruti Railway Yard, was commissioned in June 2025. Since then, 372 freight rakes have been loaded from the Maruti plant at Manesar, improving logistics efficiency and marking the start of regular revenue generation for the Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor Limited (HORCL).

Rastogi said statutory clearances are progressing alongside construction. “Stage I forest clearance has been secured, while the proposal for Aravalli clearance has been submitted for approval. Land acquisition and compensation have also progressed substantially, with ₹1,533 crore disbursed against land awards totalling ₹1,878 crore, and an additional ₹99 crore paid against arbitration awards,” he said.

The meeting also reviewed the Kurukshetra Elevated Track project, where all major civil, track, signalling, telecommunication and electrification works have been completed, with the elevated platform nearing completion. The project will soon be offered for inspection by Northern Railways and the Commissioner of Railway Safety.

Rastogi directed officials to further accelerate work and said HRIDC should expand its national role. On the proposed Eastern Orbital Rail Corridor from Sonipat to Palwal, officials said the feasibility study is at an advanced stage after alignment approval.

“These projects reflect Haryana’s commitment to building modern, efficient and sustainable rail infrastructure,” Rastogi said.