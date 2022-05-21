HRERA issues notice to freeze bank accounts of Mahira Infratech
Following the cancellation of a licence of a housing project in Sector 68 and blacklisting four other projects being developed by Mahira Infratech Ltd (formerly known as Sai Aaina Farms Pvt Ltd), the Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HRERA) Gurugram on Friday said it has issued a notice to freeze all bank accounts associated with the real estate firm.
On May 9, the department of town and country planning (DTCP) cancelled the licence of the housing project in Sector 68 being developed by Mahira Infratech alleging the developer had submitted forged bank guarantees, licence agreements and other documents to obtain the licence for the project. Following more such revelations, the department blacklisted four more projects of Mahira group and asked HRERA to freeze the bank accounts of the firm.
HRERA officials said it had registered various affordable group housing projects associated with the Mahira Group namely Mahira Homes-103 developed by Mahira Buildtech Pvt. Ltd, Mahira Homes in Sector 63A, Mahira Homes 95 and Mahira Homes 104 being developed by Czar Buildwell Pvt Ltd.
In a statement issued on Friday, officials said they have asked the lead district manager to furnish the details of bank accounts, along with statements of all accounts, associated with the promoters of Mahira group.
According to the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, the authority has the right to revoke registration of a project under Section 7 of the Act.
“Many people have parked their funds and invested their stakes in the project. Hence, the company’s bank accounts were frozen to safeguard the interest of the buyers,” said KK Khandelwal, chairman of HRERA, Gurugam.
Meanwhile, the DTCP said they have sought directions from the headquarters in Chandigarh regarding the payments that the homebuyers have given to the Mahira developer. “We have also sought directions on the issue of payments that the homebuyers have given to the developer for the blacklisted projects; they are now asking that the payments be returned to them. The department has also decided to inspect these projects to assess the status of construction,” said senior town planner Sanjeev Mann.
He further added that a number of buyers have complained that the pace of work at the blacklisted projects is slow while the developer is still making demands for installments.
A spokesperson for the developer said that they will appeal against the decision of the DTCP and HRERA and submit valid documents. “We are committed to delivering homes to our buyers. We will appeal in this matter,” said the spokesperson.
Infiltration bid foiled in J&K’s Tangdhar
Security forces thwarted an infiltration attempt in north Kashmir's Tangdhar sector on Friday morning by killing an unidentified infiltrator. Last week, three militants were killed in north Kashmir's Bandipore forests. Police had said that the militants including a local, who had recently sneaked back into Valley. Compared to previous years, there have been lesser incidents of reported infiltration attempts made in north Kashmir this year despite less snowfall during winters on the traditional infiltration routes.
Kashmir: Security situation reviewed in high-level meeting
A high-level security meeting was held in south Kashmir on Friday, wherein possibility of drone attacks and sticky bombs at upcoming Amarnath Yatra convoys was discussed. Chaired by Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar and attended by all top senior police officers, the meeting comprised a detailed presentation by Anantnag SSP on the proposed security measures/arrangements to be put in place for the yatra.
HP Police rank first in completing passport verification reports
Himachal Pradesh Police have been ranked number one among all states in the country in terms of completing police verification reports for issuance of passports, jumping six slots in a year. A press statement said in the financial year 2021-22, the Himachal Pradesh Police issued verification reports, which are sought by the regional passport office, in an average time of 1.67 days, thereby securing the first place among all states in the country.
Special drive to curb underage driving starts across city, say traffic police
Gurugram: The Gurugram traffic police on Friday launched a three-day drive to keep a check on underage driving across the city, said the officials. The drive has been implemented across all the stretches in the city, and the number of fines issued on Friday will be tabulated on Saturday, said the officials. The traffic police issues multiple fines for underage driving, driving without a valid licence, and also allowing someone unauthorised to drive a vehicle.
Paper leak case: Oppn turns heat on Himachal DGP Kundu
Even as the Himachal government has announced to hand over the police recruitment paper leak case to the Central Bureau of Investigation, Opposition parties, including the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Aam Aadmi Party, have turned up the heat on Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur and director general of police Sanjay Kundu.
