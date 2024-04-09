HRera rejects extension for Godrej Air Phase 4 project, freezes account

The Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HRera) on Tuesday said that it has rejected the project extension application of Godrej Air project Phase-4 in Sector 85 on account of multiple deficiencies on part of the developer and the developer’s failure to correct the deficiencies on multiple occasions. The promoter obtained permission in 2018 and was to complete it by 2023. (HT Archive)

HRera on Tuesday issued a statement in which it said that the authority has also issued directions to freeze the bank account used for the project, directing the developer not to create any third-party rights in the project.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

According to HRera, the developer failed to provide construction updates, status of funds and upload relevant photographs and documents to the Rera project website.

HRERA Gurugram said that Godrej Developers & Properties LLP’s Godrej Air Phase 4, for which the promoter obtained Rera registration in December 2018, was valid up to June 2023, by when the promoter had to complete the project.

HRera in its statement said that the promoter had applied for an extension under Section 6 of the Rera Act, but a scrutiny of the application found deficiencies.

A HRera Gurugram official said that ample time was given to the promoter to fix the deficiencies mandatory to obtain an extension. “The authority sent a final show cause notice in February this year to the promoter for rejection of the application but did not receive a reply from the promoter,” the official said.

“Keeping in view the above facts, the authority rejects the application for extension of registration of the project. Further, the bank account of the project be frozen and compliance letter to this effect be sent to the bank,” the order issued by the authority stated.

HRera Gurugram also directed the promoter against creating any third-party rights and cautioned the public to refrain from booking a property in the project.

A spokesperson for Godrej said that they are in touch with the authorities to resolve the situation.

The spokesperson said ,“Godrej Promoters & Developers LLP had filed an application for grant of extension of Rera registration certificate for its project Godrej Air Phase 4 (retail), wherein requirement of certain compliances were raised by the hon’ble authority. We have continuously been responding to the queries raised by the authority and we have been submitting the relevant documents with the authority. We are in the process of making a representation in front of the authority requesting them to set aside the interim directions passed in this order.”