Hry minister urges Ggm metro authorities to finalise alignment

Haryana forest and industries minister Rao Narbir Singh on Sunday directed metro authorities to finalise the alignment of the proposed Gurugram metro line connecting Millennium City metro station, Old Gurugram, and Cyber City within a month. During an inspection visit along the metro alignment with officials from Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) and Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Singh emphasised minimising disruption to residents during construction. Cabinet minister Rao Narbir Singh inspects proposed metro expansion route at Sector 22 near Rezang La Chowk in Gurugram on Sunday. (HT Photo)

The Gurugram metro expansion project, spanning 28.50 km, will include 27 stations—eight of which will be model stations—and one depot. The project is estimated to cost ₹896.19 crore from the central government and ₹4,556.53 crore from the Haryana government.

Singh also held a review meeting with GMRL and GMDA officials on Sunday to assess progress. He instructed officials to expedite the project while ensuring essential services such as drainage, electricity, water supply, and sewage remain unaffected during construction. “If any problems arise, the necessary redressal measures should be completed before starting metro construction work,” he stated in an official press release.

The minister called for a detailed traffic diversion strategy to maintain smooth traffic flow during the construction phase. Additionally, Singh directed GMDA officials to carry out simultaneous construction of flyovers and underpasses alongside the metro project and ensure Gurugram’s drainage system remains unaffected.

According to a senior GMDA official, survey work for the metro alignment and several stations has already been completed. “We are regularly holding meetings with GMRL to take the metro project forward. Utilities are being identified and shifted as per project requirements,” the official said.

The foundation stone for the Gurugram metro expansion was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 16, 2024, in Rewari. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini had directed metro authorities last month to commence construction on May 1, 2025. The Haryana government has formed an executive committee and a coordination committee involving multiple agencies to resolve any implementation challenges.