Hry STF brings back Bishnoi aide from US in ‘first such gangster deportation’

The Special Task Force (STF) has brought back Lakhwinder Singh alias Lakha (39), a “known gangster” and close aide of Anmol Bishnoi, from the United States, officers said on Sunday. Singh was deported on October 25, 2025, after months of coordination between Indian and US authorities — marking the first-ever repatriation of a fugitive linked to a Haryana-based gang from the US.

According to officials, Singh, a resident of Titram village in Kaithal, had been operating from California since 2022, managing overseas operations of the Lawrence–Anmol Bishnoi syndicate and coordinating extortion and firing orders across Haryana and Punjab. Acting on a Look Out Circular (LOC) issued on December 7, 2023, and a Red Corner Notice (RCN) issued on December 26, 2024, Indian agencies worked with Interpol and US law enforcement to track Singh’s movements.

Though the STF has not disclosed operational specifics, officers said Singh had been under surveillance for months, with inputs received through coordinated monitoring and intelligence-sharing between Haryana Police, Interpol, and US federal authorities. His detention took place earlier this month in California, after which he was handed over to Indian authorities for deportation.

“He was wanted in several sensational cases, including the Rohit Shaukeen murder and the firing on singer Rahul Fazilpuria,” said Vikrant Bhushan, superintendent of police, STF Haryana. “This marks the first successful deportation from the United States, opening a new chapter in international cooperation against organised crime. Our efforts show that fugitives hiding abroad are not beyond the reach of law.”

Singh has over 30 criminal cases registered against him, including six prominent cases — five for extortion and criminal intimidation in Kurukshetra, Sonipat, Rohtak, Yamunanagar, and Kaithal, and one for extortion and attempt to murder in Ambala. Police said he was responsible for collecting protection money and organising firing incidents at the behest of the Bishnoi gang.

Officials confirmed that Singh has been officially booked under the existing FIRs in Haryana and will be interrogated about his overseas network, associates, and links to other fugitives. “The STF’s aim is to dismantle the entire ecosystem that allows organised crime to thrive. We are going after financiers, weapon suppliers, and overseas handlers, not just shooters,” Bhushan said.

So far in 2025, the STF has conducted over 220 gang-related arrests, leading to a significant fall in extortion calls — 109 this year, compared to 160 in 2024.

The STF also issued a warning to youth not to be lured by gangsters who glamorise violence online. Officials said Singh’s arrest will strengthen India’s growing framework for cross-border policing and extradition.

Efforts are now underway to bring back other fugitives hiding in Canada, Australia, and Gulf countries, officials added.