The Haryana State Pollution Control Board on Wednesday inspected sewage treatment plants (STPs) at seven group housing projects along the Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram to assess compliance with environmental norms under the Yamuna Action Plan, officials said. HSPCB inspects STPs at 7 housing projects on Dwarka Expressway

Officials said the inspection aimed to ensure that wastewater generated at the housing projects was being properly treated before discharge. Samples were collected from inlet and outlet points of STPs at all inspected sites and sent for laboratory analysis. Further action will be decided based on the test reports, officials added.

Vishal Shokeen, assistant environmental engineer (AEE), HSPCB, said, “The inspection was conducted following directions issued during a review meeting chaired by the HSPCB chairman on Wednesday.”

Officials said untreated wastewater bypassing was detected at two projects during the inspection in Sector 107 and in Sector 102.

Shokeen said a show-cause notice had already been issued to M/s Cogent Realtors Private Limited on May 1, 2025, in connection with the violation. Despite repeated attempts by HT for comments, no response was received from the firms till the filing of the report.

“Violations related to the discharge of untreated sewage are being taken seriously, and necessary action will be initiated as per rules after the test reports are received,” an HSPCB official said.

Officials said the inspection was part of ongoing efforts to monitor pollution sources and reduce contamination of the Yamuna.