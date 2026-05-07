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    HSPCB inspects STPs at 7 housing projects on Dwarka Expressway

    Officials collected wastewater samples for testing and detected untreated sewage bypassing at two projects in Sectors 102 and 107.

    Published on: May 07, 2026 5:10 AM IST
    By Leena Dhankhar
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    The Haryana State Pollution Control Board on Wednesday inspected sewage treatment plants (STPs) at seven group housing projects along the Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram to assess compliance with environmental norms under the Yamuna Action Plan, officials said.

    HSPCB inspects STPs at 7 housing projects on Dwarka Expressway
    HSPCB inspects STPs at 7 housing projects on Dwarka Expressway

    Officials said the inspection aimed to ensure that wastewater generated at the housing projects was being properly treated before discharge. Samples were collected from inlet and outlet points of STPs at all inspected sites and sent for laboratory analysis. Further action will be decided based on the test reports, officials added.

    Vishal Shokeen, assistant environmental engineer (AEE), HSPCB, said, “The inspection was conducted following directions issued during a review meeting chaired by the HSPCB chairman on Wednesday.”

    Officials said untreated wastewater bypassing was detected at two projects during the inspection in Sector 107 and in Sector 102.

    Shokeen said a show-cause notice had already been issued to M/s Cogent Realtors Private Limited on May 1, 2025, in connection with the violation. Despite repeated attempts by HT for comments, no response was received from the firms till the filing of the report.

    “Violations related to the discharge of untreated sewage are being taken seriously, and necessary action will be initiated as per rules after the test reports are received,” an HSPCB official said.

    Officials said the inspection was part of ongoing efforts to monitor pollution sources and reduce contamination of the Yamuna.

    • Leena Dhankhar
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Leena Dhankhar

      Leena Dhankhar is the Bureau Chief of the Gurugram bureau at Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, excise, civic agencies, forests and wildlife, real estate, and politics. With over a decade of experience at the organisation, she has reported some of the region’s most impactful stories, known for her deep investigative work and on-ground reporting. Leena has extensively covered major crime cases, systemic lapses and financial irregularities, often exposing civic agency failures and prompting administrative action. Her journalism is driven by accountability, public interest, and a commitment to highlighting issues that shape everyday life in Gurugram.Read More

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