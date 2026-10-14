HSPCB seals three illegal RMC plants in Ghamroj amid high pollution levels
During the inspection, it was found that the plants did not have any required permission and were operating illegally. The premises were sealed, and the owners were sent notices
The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) sealed three ready-mix concrete (RMC) plants in Ghamroj village, Sohna, on Monday after finding them operating without the required permissions, officials said on Tuesday.
Following a tip-off, Harish Kumar, regional officer, HSPCB North, Gurugram, and sub-divisional officer Ashish Gahlawat led the inspection, officials said.
“During the inspection, it was found that the plants did not have any required permission and were operating illegally. The premises were sealed, and the owners were sent notices,” said Kumar.
The action comes amid a crackdown on unauthorised RMC plants across Gurugram. In the first week of June, HSPCB sealed 47 plants across the district over violations of environmental norms, including inadequate or non-functional pollution-control equipment. Some units had also resumed operations after earlier sealing, officials said.
During a subsequent enforcement drive in June and July, the board sealed 48 unauthorised plants, of which 20 were dismantled, and two were partially dismantled. It also recovered ₹1.57 crore in environmental compensation. Prosecution proceedings had been initiated against 10 units, while cases against another 26 were being processed, according to officials.
RMC plants manufacture concrete by mixing cement, sand, aggregates and water before transporting it to construction sites. However, cement and other materials can generate dust, and inadequate pollution-control systems can allow particulate matter to escape into the surrounding air.
Under HSPCB’s consent-management framework, RMC plants must obtain the requisite consent to establish and consent to operate under the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, and the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, as applicable. Operating without valid consent can invite closure directions and other enforcement action. The board’s requirements also include appropriate air-pollution control and wastewater management measures.
Earlier, HT reported that the city recorded its worst air quality in September and the first week of October in three years, raising concerns over rising pollution from dust emissions.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSampurna Panigrahi
Sampurna Panigrahi is a Correspondent at the Gurugram Bureau of Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, health, civic issues, traffic, and pollution. With over three years of experience in the field, Sampurna's journalism is driven by passion. She joined the Gurugram team in March 2026 and has since reported extensively on the city's sanitation challenges, crumbling infrastructure, public health systems and rapid urban transformation. Sampurna has a knack for numbers; she loves chasing data-driven stories and uncovering trends. Her reporting is rooted in rigorous groundwork, supported by data and official records. She enjoys digging through datasets, identifying trends and translating complex civic and policy issues into stories that are accessible and meaningful for readers. She likes to travel to different parts of the city and is a team player. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sampurna worked at ThePrint for over two years, where she reported on economy, finance, industry, and governance policies. The experience continues to shape her analytical approach to reporting. For Sampurna, journalism is about listening before writing. Every face, every voice has a story waiting to be heard, and she believes patience and empathy are often a reporter's most valuable tools. When not working, Sampurna loves reading books, practising classical dance, painting, and spending time with her plants.Read More
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