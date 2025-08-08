HSVP hands over maintenance of 20 sector markets to MCG

The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) on Thursday formally handed over the maintenance and service responsibilities of 20 developed sector markets, one institutional area, and 20 residential pockets to the Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG). The handover was carried out in the presence of Mayor Rajrani Malhotra by municipal commissioner Pradeep Dahiya and HSVP administrator Vaishali Singh, an MCG spokesperson said. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

According to details shared by the civic body, the transferred market areas include Sectors 4, 7, 7 Extension, 10A, 14, 15 Part-1 and Part-2, 17, 21, 22, 23, 31, 32, 38, 39, 40, 45, 46, 56, and the market located at Old Jail Land.

Additionally, plot numbers 6 to 12 in the institutional area of Sector 44, and residential pockets in Sectors 9A, 10, 22, 40, 43, 49, 50, 52, and 57 Part-1 and Part-2 have been transferred to MCG for upkeep.

Last month, HSVP administrator Vaishali Singh had said that the authority would hand over maintenance of developed markets and residential areas to MCG. “This transfer will help ensure better maintenance and upkeep, especially since most residential sectors have already been transferred,” she said.

The handover has been carried out as per the Haryana government’s directions, with approval from the Urban Local Bodies Department. A letter to this effect was issued by the chief administrator in Panchkula on March 22, 2017.

Under Section 92 of the Haryana Urban Development Authority Act, 1977, developed areas are to be transferred to local bodies five years after completion of development, or earlier if decided by the authority. If the local body begins tax collection before the five-year period, the transfer becomes valid from that date. In cases where the local body does not take over the area, the matter is escalated to the state government to set the necessary rules, after which takeover becomes mandatory.

Speaking at the event, Mayor Rajrani Malhotra said the transfer would help strengthen the city’s development framework and improve service delivery.

“The municipal corporation will leave no stone unturned in maintaining these areas and providing better facilities to residents. This is a significant step towards enhancing quality of life and advancing the Haryana government’s urban development vision,” said MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya.

