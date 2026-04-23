The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has initiated the process to construct a government college building in Sector 1 of Pataudi, with a Detailed Project Report (DPR) prepared at an estimated cost of ₹27 crore, officials said. HSVP plans ₹27 crore college in Pataudi, DPR ready

At present, the government college in Pataudi operates from a community centre on the Pataudi-Tauru road and does not have a dedicated campus, causing inconvenience to students and staff.

A senior HSVP official said a consultant was assigned last year to prepare the DPR, which has now been submitted to the authority. “Following a technical scrutiny of this DPR, further steps will be taken to initiate the construction of the college. Once the tender is allotted, the college is expected to be completed within a period of one and a half years,” the official said.

Residents said the demand for a separate college building had been pending for years. A local resident said the issue was raised with chief minister Nayab Singh Saini two years ago, after which directions were issued to HSVP to proceed with construction.

Vimaldeep Singh, executive engineer, HSVP, said, “The DPR has been prepared for the construction of the college in Pataudi. The tender for the project will be floated as soon as it gets technical approval from higher authorities.”

Singh added that HSVP is also planning to construct a dispensary in Sector 1. The authority has sought concurrence from the Health Department and, once approval is received, a DPR will be prepared for the facility to be built on around one acre.