HSVP starts construction of internal sector roads in Gurugram

The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has started work for the reconstruction of internal sector roads, bringing relief to sector 37C residents, who were having a difficult time since the last several years due to damaged and potholes roads. The damaged Sector 37C road where repair works will start. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

A senior HSVP official said that work has already started and it will likely be completed in the next two months. The contractor will first strengthen the road surface and thereafter lay the bitumen layer.

According to residents, for the last several years, internal sector roads in sector 37C have remained damaged and repeated waterlogging in the sector due to lack of drainage system has caused problems for the residents.

Ashok Kumar, who has a business in the area, said that several residential colonies and schools have come up in the sector, and the population has grown fast but people have been facing a lot of problems. “There are two large schools in the middle of the sector and school children find it very difficult to cross these roads. Office goers have difficulty commuting. It is good that the authorities are now building the roads,” he said.

Sunil Kumar, a senior official of one of the schools in the area said that they had recently visited the HSVP administrator office, and submitted their representation and called for early construction of sector roads.

“It is difficult to drive on broken roads and local residents face a lot of problems. The construction of these roads will greatly help everyone and prevent frequent accidents as well”, he said.

The problem of poor roads and waterlogging in the area was so acute that in 2019, residents of the area had launched “No roads, no votes campaign” to protest due to poor condition of civic infrastructure.

Vimal Deep, executive engineer, HSVP, when asked about the matter said that the authority had floated a tender of ₹3.24 crore for the construction of internal roads in the sector, and the work has already started on it. “The road strengthening work, and repair of potholes has commenced and in next one to one and half months, the roads will be relaid,” he added.