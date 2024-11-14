HSVP to launch scheme for allottees, plot holders in Gurugram

The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) on Thursday said that will launch a dispute resolution scheme with regard to enhancement issues of its allottees on Friday. Eligible beneficiaries will be able to submit their applications till May 14, 2025, said Vaishali Singh, administrator, HSVP Gurugram. (HT Archive)

HSVP Gurugram administrator Vaishali Singh said that 512 beneficiaries in 34 Gurugram sectors will benefit from the scheme and in monetary terms they will get relief of ₹184 crore.

The scheme which will be launched on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, and eligible beneficiaries will be able to submit their applications till May 14, 2025, said Vaishali Singh, administrator, HSVP Gurugram.

“The authority has invited eligible allottees/plot holders to avail the benefits of Vivaad Se Samadhan Yojana (VSSS) 2024. This scheme covers 512 beneficiaries of 34 sectors in Gurugram, in which rebates of more than ₹184 crore are being provided. This scheme provides a one-time opportunity to settle land increase disputes and for those who could not avail the benefits of previous schemes due to some reason,” she said in a statement on Thursday.

Singh said that allottees of residential plots, floor-wise registration, group housing sites, institutional and industrial plots will be the eligible beneficiaries of this scheme. The beneficiaries can either contact their respective HSVP estate offices for their doubts or can register their requests/submissions on Vivaad Se Samadhan Yojana portal (https://vsss.hsvphry.org.in/), she added.

“This scheme is an important opportunity for a systematic and fair solution to eligible cases. The allottees can view the amount given under the scheme on HSVP portal using their plot ID and password,” she said.

Earlier on July 8, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini said that HSVP has been directed to draft a policy under the “Vivaadon Ka Samadhan” scheme to resolve pending cases related to the enhancement of plots. Under this scheme, by depositing the outstanding enhancement amount in a lump sum, more than 4,400 plot owners will receive significant relief from interest, resolving their pending enhancement cases from 2015 to 2019.