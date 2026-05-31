The Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited (HVPNL) is pushing for the construction of four new substations in Gurugram to address overloading and strengthen the city’s 66kV transmission network amid rising electricity demand, officials said. HVPNL plans four substations to ease load on Gurugram network

Two 220kV substations are planned at Badshahpur and Sector 52, while proposals have been sent to Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited (DHBVN) for approval to construct two 66kV substations at Sushant Lok Phase-I and Sector 50.

Officials said the project is expected to cost between ₹90 crore and ₹100 crore, with land available at all four locations. Once DHBVN approves the proposals for Sushant Lok Phase-I and Sector 50, the files will be sent to HVPNL headquarters for final approval, following which tenders will be floated.

Anil Malik, HVPNL executive engineer, Gurugram, said the four substations are expected to be operational by 2028. “We are planning extensively to boost our infrastructure and mitigate overloading issues at our substations across various locations,” he said.

Officials said the expansion comes days after a blackout lasting up to five hours on the night of May 22 following a current transformer blast at the 220kV substation in Sector 72. Peak power demand in Gurugram also crossed 2,550 megawatts on Thursday, the highest recorded so far.

According to officials, 220kV and 66kV substations already exist at Badshahpur and Sector 52. The proposed facilities will add 33kV-level transmission infrastructure to strengthen the network.

“Sushant Lok and neighbouring areas draw power from the Sector 44 substation, while Sector 50 is powered by a substation in Sector 51. The proposed substations will strengthen the power supply infrastructure in these areas by providing 11kV-level supply to DHBVN,” an HVPNL official said.

A senior HVPNL official said the city’s 66kV transmission infrastructure has reached nearly 80% of its capacity.

“Every year, Gurugram’s peak load increases by up to 15-20%, which is substantial. This rise will cause overloading at the 66kV transmission level, which has an installed load capacity of 1,890 megavolt-amperes (MVA) in Gurugram. We have already reached between 1,400 and 1,500 MVA this year,” he said, requesting anonymity.

Officials added that DHBVN will also need to accelerate the construction of 33kV substations to support future demand, as none currently exist in either of Gurugram’s two circles. Otherwise, load distribution on HVPNL infrastructure will remain uneven.

Under the 2010-11 master plan, 42 locations were earmarked for 220kV and 66kV HVPNL substations, of which at least 30 have already been developed.