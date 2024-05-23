 I stood up to the state leadership for the people’s interests: BJP’s Gurgaon pick - Hindustan Times
I stood up to the state leadership for the people’s interests: BJP’s Gurgaon pick

ByAbhishek Behl
May 23, 2024 06:20 AM IST

The three-time Gurgaon MP was referring to his differences with former Haryana chief ministers Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Manohar Lal Khattar

Gurgaon MP and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Rao Inderjit Singh on Wednesday said that the people of south Haryana and Gurgaon have supported him for 45 years because he stood up for their interests even to the state government. Singh made the remarks while addressing a rally in Rewari.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor with party candidate Raj Babbar's daughter Juhi Babbar and son Prateik Babbar in Gurugram, Wednesday. (PTI)
“I have always stood firm for the people of this area and opposed discrimination openly whether in jobs, water sharing or building infrastructure. I always fought for the people, and that is why some chief ministers do not like it. I appeal to you to continue voting for the BJP and ensure that the discrimination that ended in 2014 does not return,” he said.

The three-time Gurgaon MP was referring to his differences with former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, after which he left the Congress and joined the BJP in 2014. Once in the BJP, Singh was known to have had differences with former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Political watchers suggest that Singh’s ambition to become the state chief minister is one of the reasons he gets into competition with the state’s leaders.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor, Juhi Babbar, and Pratik Babbar, along with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) members, visited the Galleria market and Cyber Hub in Gurugram to campaign for Raj Babbar, the Congress candidate from the Gurgaon seat.

Addressing media persons, Tharoor said that Gurgaon needed a fresh MP who was experienced and accessible to the people, and who could resolve the basic problems of the city. “There is garbage on the roads, water logging occurs every year during monsoon, and power cuts are frequent. The people of Gurgaon constituency should vote and support Raj Babbar as he is experienced and understands the issues of the common man,” he said.

Tharoor said that Raj Babbar was the right candidate to represent Gurugram because it was a city of migrants. “The Congress will resolve the issues faced by the constituency. People want change and it will be difficult for the BJP to cross 200 seats this time,” he said.

The Gurgaon seat goes to polls on May 25.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Abhishek Behl

    Abhishek Behl is principal correspondent, Hindustan Times in Gurgaon Bureau. He covers infrastructure, planning and civic agencies in the city. He has been covering Gurgaon as correspondent for the last 10 years, and has written extensively on the city.

