Udyog Vihar in Gurugram turns into open garbage dumping yard

At least 10 spots across Udyog Vihar have turned into illegal dumping sites and executives working in the area alleged that despite writing to the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), no action has been initiated to remove the garbage. Garbage dumped along the roadside in Udyog Vihar in Gurugram. (Parveen Kumar/ HT)

Udyog Vihar houses several corporate offices and thousands of people from the Delhi-NCR travel here for work.

People working in the area said they are unable to even park their vehicles due to the dumping of garbage.

Arun Kumar Jindal, a director of a private company, said that due to the highly unhygienic condition, his employees are refusing to come to the office. “Our staff and visitors are not ready to attend office and it is a serious concern for our business,” he said.

Commuters passing through the area alleged that the entire area is emanating a nauseating stench. “Travelling to work has become extremely inconvenient. To prioritise our well-being and health, we have been working from home for the past few months,” said Chayan Uputi, an employee of a private firm.

Gurmeet Singh, general manager of a private company, said the situation is deplorable. “The boundary of our office premises is a cesspool of filth and a breeding ground for mosquitoes. We are a travel tech company that mostly deals with senior executives and foreign clients. We are unable to conduct client meetings in the office because we fear that it will malign our reputation and adversely affect our business. Our employees are also finding it challenging to get to work on time,” he said.

Many employees of the private firms said covering the one-kilometre distance from Ambience Mall takes at least an hour due to garbage encroaching on the road from both sides.

“The never-ending stream of traffic due to blocked roads is causing great inconvenience. The road construction work, which was initiated months ago, has been at a complete standstill and is adding to our woes. The situation is going from bad to worse every passing day. We urge the concerned authorities to take swift action and offer us some respite,” said Aman Yadav, another private firm employee.

Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) joint commissioner Pardeep Kumar said a team will be sent to check the ground situation in the area. “We will take prompt action and the garbage will be removed at the earliest. We have not received any complaints regarding the issue, so no action was taken so far,” he added.

