Illegal parking arises in Gurugram as festive rush triggers traffic snarls

Amid the shortage of parking spaces, due to festive season, commuters are parking vehicles illegally outside markets and shopping centres. Cars were seen parked bumper to bumper on the peripherals of the roads outside sector markets in 51, 48, 14, and DLF City Phase IV. People face parking problems at Sector 14 HUDA Market on Friday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

During a spot check by an HT team on Friday, vehicles were found parked on both sides of Vikas Marg road during the peak hours, which led to the blocking of the carriageway and a traffic congestion in the area. At approximately 5.20pm, a queue of vehicles lined up on a 200-meter stretch outside Arcadia market in Sector 49. Illegally parked vehicles were seen blocking nearly half the road on both ends, which triggered a traffic jam.

Many commuters said they had to wait 2-3 times at signals on an usual 8-minute long stretch. “If a car takes a U-turn in between this stretch, it becomes a total mess. We struggle to find a parking spot every day outside this market,” said Amit, a daily commuter.

Another commuter, who had come to shop for Diwali, admitted that he had no choice but to park on the wrong side, as no spots were available. Similar visuals were seen at Sadar Bazaar where commuters struggled to navigate on roads, dodging the shoppers walking on streets whose both ends are parallely encroached by local business owners. The fixed markets’ parking spots allowed by MCG were fully occupied at Arcadia and Galleria markets.

Yash Jaluka, additional commissioner of MCG, said, “We are aware of the parking-related issues in Sadar Bazaar area and how it gets triggered during the festive season. However, both short-term and long-term measures are in process and soon a fully functioning parking facility will ease the congestion in and around the market.”

Sudhir Sharma, a local businessman said that the tiny encroached space outside the shops, in a 300-meter-long market, costs ₹50,000 to rent. “An anti-encroachment campaign by the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) was conducted in the market area three months ago, however, no follow-up action resulted in illegal encroachments surfacing again, further squeezing roads and choking vehicles,” he said.

A multi-level parking built 500 meters from the main market area near Old Railway Road remains non-functional due to an operational issue, according to officials at Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG). The parking with seven floors with a capacity to accommodate thousands of both two and four-wheels hasn’t started since its construction was fully finished last year. A senior official, requesting anonymity, said that the parking lot construction phase was finished months ago.

“The parking lot is likely to become operational in the next two months, once approval for its maintenance is received,” the official noted, adding that a surface parking lot in Kaman Sarai, near City Mart hotel, is under construction. Meanwhile, outside the Sector 14 market and Galleria market, commuters were seen racing for parking spots.

A high-level meeting of traffic police officials headed by deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Dr Rajesh Mohan was held on Thursday. The assistant commissioners of police (ACPs) and all zonal officers were directed to ensure smooth traffic flow through the city and effectively tackle the festive rush by ensuring that parking norms were followed thoroughly.

“We are enforcing strict measures to tackle illegal parking outside major markets by either towing or seizing the wrongfully parked vehicles. Hefty challans are being issued against traffic violators who occupy the road space and cause traffic jams,” said DCP Mohan.

According to official data of traffic police, 1,28,988 challans have been issued against wrongfully parked vehicles from January to September in 2025. “Temporary parking at multiple spots to decongest the areas has been figured out. Commuters are encouraged to park their vehicles at these spots located at Civil Hospital, Harish Bakery near Rajiv Chowk, and near Civil Line areas,” DCP said.

“The commuters found illegally parking their bikes, cars or scooters for the first time will be fined ₹500 initially; however, the penalty would increase to ₹1500 thereafter,” DCP said.