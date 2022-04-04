IMD issues heatwave alert for Gurugram, Fbd
Gurugram: As the city continues to be in the grip of soaring temperatures, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a yellow heatwave alert for south Haryana districts, including Gurugram and Faridabad till April 7 (Thursday).
The IMD in its weather bulletin has forecast heatwave at isolated places in all districts of south and southeast Haryana, including Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh, Mahendragarh, Rewari, Jhajjar, Palwal, Rohtak, Sonipat and Panipat.
“Isolated heatwave conditions are likely to prevail over south Haryana during the next five days. Generally dry weather will prevail over the region with no significant change in maximum temperatures,” said a senior official from the Meteorological Centre, Chandigarh.
A heatwave alert is issued when the maximum temperature crosses 40°Celsius and the difference from normal temperature is over 4.5°.
According to the weekly forecast of the IMD, the maximum temperature in Gurugram is likely to touch 45° Celsius by April 9 and the minimum temperature will remain around 23° Celsius during the entire week. The city is likely to witness mainly clear sky in the next seven days.
On Sunday, Gurugram recorded a maximum temperature of 42.3° Celsius, which was nine degrees above normal and a minimum temperature of 22.5° Celsius, which was six degrees above normal. It is the highest maximum temperature recorded in the city so far this year.
On Thursday, Gurugram recorded 41.4° Celsius, which was the highest ever maximum temperature for the month of March, according to the IMD.
Meanwhile, the city recorded ‘poor’ quality of air for the eight consecutive day on Sunday, with an air quality index (AQI) of 210, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s 4pm bulletin.
-
Maharashtra reports 117 fresh Covid-19 cases, two deaths
Mumbai: Days after the state government's withdrawal of all Covid-19 related restrictions, Maharashtra reported 117 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday. This was lower than the 130 positive cases that were reported on Saturday. However, the number of RT-PCR tests conducted too, fell from 32,707 to 18,717. Sunday also saw two Covid-19 related fatalities, which was the same as the number on the previous day. As of Sunday, the state has 921 active cases.
-
Traffic police launch app to analyse, reduce road accidents in Gurugram
The Gurugram traffic police on Saturday launched the Integrated Road Accident Database, which is aimed at highlighting road engineering defects, identifying black spots and reducing road accidents in the district. The iRAD system entails a mobile application, which enables investigation officers to enter the details of a road accident, along with photos and videos, against which a unique ID is created. Gurugram reported 80 accidents between January and March this year this.
-
Ludhiana MC contractual staff stage protest, demand job regularisation
Members of different unions of municipal corporation employees on Sunday staged dharna outside the residence of mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu to demand regularisations of contractual employees' jobs, including safai karamcharis, sewermen and beldar. Another union led by Vicky Sahota also staged a protest and demanded that to make public the report of departmental probe of alleged irregularities carried out by MC Engineer's Association patron Ashwani Sahota.
-
Municipal Corporation of Gurugram prepares action plan to decongest Sadar Bazar
The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram has prepared a comprehensive action plan for decongesting Sadar Bazar--one of the main markets in the city. Sadar Bazar is the oldest market in the city, with some of the shops dating back to the 1930s. According to the decongestion plan shared by the municipal corporation, shopkeepers allowing street vendors to operate outside their shops will be fined ₹5,000 per violation.
-
Activists hark back to Sholey to highlight garbage menace in Ludhiana
To highlight the garbage menace on the roads and near Buddha Nullah, the city-based environmentalists along with the activists from Public Action Committee Sutlej and Mattewara, in a satirical take, made use of Veeru and Basanti from Bollywood's superhit movie Sholay. Kapil Arora from the Council of Engineers said satire is the best method of spreading a message. “We decided to use the dialogue of Sholey to draw the attention of commuters towards the menace.”
