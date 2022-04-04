IMD issues heatwave alert for Gurugram, Fbd

Gurugram: As the city continues to be in the grip of soaring temperatures, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a yellow heatwave alert for south Haryana districts, including Gurugram and Faridabad till April 7 (Thursday).

The IMD in its weather bulletin has forecast heatwave at isolated places in all districts of south and southeast Haryana, including Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh, Mahendragarh, Rewari, Jhajjar, Palwal, Rohtak, Sonipat and Panipat.

“Isolated heatwave conditions are likely to prevail over south Haryana during the next five days. Generally dry weather will prevail over the region with no significant change in maximum temperatures,” said a senior official from the Meteorological Centre, Chandigarh.

A heatwave alert is issued when the maximum temperature crosses 40°Celsius and the difference from normal temperature is over 4.5°.

According to the weekly forecast of the IMD, the maximum temperature in Gurugram is likely to touch 45° Celsius by April 9 and the minimum temperature will remain around 23° Celsius during the entire week. The city is likely to witness mainly clear sky in the next seven days.

On Sunday, Gurugram recorded a maximum temperature of 42.3° Celsius, which was nine degrees above normal and a minimum temperature of 22.5° Celsius, which was six degrees above normal. It is the highest maximum temperature recorded in the city so far this year.

On Thursday, Gurugram recorded 41.4° Celsius, which was the highest ever maximum temperature for the month of March, according to the IMD.

Meanwhile, the city recorded ‘poor’ quality of air for the eight consecutive day on Sunday, with an air quality index (AQI) of 210, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s 4pm bulletin.