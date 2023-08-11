Industries in Manesar hamstrung by labour shortage

The industrial units in Manesar and Udyog Vihar, especially units that are into garment exports and leather goods manufacturing, are facing problems owing to a shortage of labour as most of the workers from the Muslim community have left the city fearing threats and arson in the aftermath of Nuh violence on July 31. Industrial units in Manesar manufacture garments, leather goods and other items and export these to Europe and the United States. Around 40% of workers in these units are Muslims. (Parveen Kumar/ HT)

The owners of units and industrial associations in Manesar are especially affected by the exodus of minority workers and are now paying extra wages, bonus and other incentives to the remaining workers to ensure that orders are completed and shipments of finished goods are sent to buyers on time.

With the manufacturing season set to gather more momentum next month with winter approaching, the unit owners expect their problems to be compounded if workers don”t return. Muslim workers have a strong imprint on the garment industry as they are skilled in tailoring, cutting, artwork, and allied trades, said industry owners.

Industrial units in Manesar and Udyog Vihar manufacture garments, leather goods and other industrial items and export these on a large scale to Europe and the United States. There are around 5,000 units across the city, which are engaged in manufacture and export of goods abroad, said the local industry associations.

They also said around 40% of workers in these units are Muslims, and many have moved out of the city under the threat of violence.

The trade union leaders said owing to the violence and threats, many Muslim workers have either left for Noida or to their native villages in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal.

Manmohan Gaind, vice-president, Manesar Industries Welfare Association, said units that have to finish orders and complete shipments are paying extra money to the remaining workers, who have to work overtime to make up the staff shortage.

“It is no doubt a temporary issue as the situation is turning normal but, yes, the sudden migration of workers has dented the local manufacturers, especially the operators of medium and small enterprises. A number of minority workers in my own garments unit have left or are staying put at home under the looming threat of more communal violence. Due to shortage of labour, the wages of daily wagers have increased and the situation will not remain viable for long,” he said.

Trade union leaders said situation is bad, particularly in Manesar. “Workers have left and they are unlikely to return soon, unless a major outreach is made by the government to bring them back. None of the political leaders has come out in support of Muslims and that needs to change; else the industry will face trouble,” said Rajender Saroha, a senior trade union leader.

JN Mangla, president, Gurgaon Industrial Association, also said the industrial units in Manesar and Khandsa were affected by the exodus of workers. “Extra wages, premium, and bonuses are being paid to workers to meet the shortage of labour and this is going to hit the bottom lines. Uncertain situations are not conducive for business growth. The authorities need to ensure that there is no fear among workers,” he said.

Another key reason for the exodus of minority workers is that small-time property owners,who rented rooms and premises to the labour force, have asked them to leave for the time being as they apprehended more communal violence in the city and feared damage to their properties, said industrialists.

“Now things are coming around. It will take another week or two for things to become normal,” said another unit owner, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

In comparison to Manesar, the industrial units in Udyog Vihar are less affected as most workers are staying in villages either in Old Gurugram such as Mollahera, Dundahera, Sirhaul or on the other side in Delhi in Kapashera and Samalkha, which have remained peaceful.

“Industrial units in Udyog Vihar have been comparatively less impacted as the district administration and police had taken adequate measures in the aftermath of Nuh violence to prevent a further spread of the violence,” said Ashok Kohli, president, Chamber of Industries, Udyog Vihar.

When asked about the exodus of workers, Union minister of state Rao Inderjit Singh, who met the police personnel injured in Nuh violence on Friday, said the situation was indeed serious as a large number of minority workers had left the city fearing for their safety, and they are not returning.

“We have asked officials and all stakeholders to take steps and reach out to workers and ensure that they come back without any fear. We will make sure that they don’t face any problem.” he said.

Kala Ramchandran, Gururgam police commissioner, while addressing a press conference on Thursday, had said that while the last few days were spent in ensuring law and order in the city, they will now start reaching out to affected people, especially workers, to instil confidence in them. “The situation is returning to normal and we have ensured that action is taken against miscreants involved in creating trouble,” she said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON