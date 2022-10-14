Internal gates in Gurugram colonies and sectors to remain open during day: DTCP

The Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) on Friday asked developers and residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) in Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) sectors and private colonies to keep all internal gates open during the day, in accordance with directions issued by the district administration. DTCP will dismantle any gate found closed and act against violators, officials said.

According to Amit Madholia, district town planner, enforcement, several residents have complained of gates installed on internal roads being kept shut during the day, causing them inconveniences. “In accordance with directions issued by the district administration, it has been decided that gates on internal sector roads must be kept open during day hours. We have written a letter to the city police to ensure compliance,” he said.

“Various RWAs have installed gates on internal roads according to internal arrangements with and consent of residents. Keeping in view various complaints/objections received from the people regarding blocking of roads with closing gates, the Gurugram deputy commissioner has directed to keep all steel and iron gates installed by RWAs open in the day,” the letter said.

Madholia added that only boom barriers have been allowed by the department to be erected which should also be manned to ensure that residents are not inconvenienced.

