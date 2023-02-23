Jaipur couple killed, children injured as car veers off expressway and falls into ditch

A couple was killed and their two children grievously injured after their chauffeur-driven car allegedly jumped lanes and fell off the Kundli-Palwal-Manesar (KMP) Expressway in Farrukhnagar on Monday afternoon and came to rest in a roadside ditch after rolling over several times, police said Wednesday. Investigators said besides the two children, the driver was also injured in the accident that left the car completely mangled. (Representative Image/Getty Images)

Police said the family was on their way home to Kotputli in Jaipur, Rajasthan, from Haridwar where they had gone to take a dip in the Ganga on the occasion of Somwati Amawasya on Sunday. Police said the accident took place around 2pm Monday.

Investigators said besides the two children, the driver was also injured in the accident that left the car completely mangled.

Police said all injured persons were initially rushed to the government hospital in Sector-10A with the help of passers-by who also alerted the police. However, they were later shifted to another private hospital in Sector 11 and finally to Jaipur.

Police said the woman Lakshmi Devi (52) was declared dead by doctors at the government hospital on Monday, while her husband Rajender Prasad (55) died after being shifted to a hospital in Jaipur the same night.

Ramkishore Saini, Prasad’s younger brother, alleged that either the driver dozed off or may have clandestinely consumed liquor when they stopped for snacks or lunch.

“The car veered off the road and toppled after hitting the divider of the expressway. It rolled over multiple times and fell into a roadside ditch. Other passers-by alerted police. A few of the passers-by also pulled the victims out of the car,” he said.

Saini said his brother was conscious and speaking even after being shifted to Jaipur but later, his condition deteriorated and he died at a hospital in Kotputli.

“Their children Muskaan (23) and Lokesh (18) suffered multiple fractures. Their condition is serious and are under treatment,” he said.

Saini said the driver also sustained injuries but returned to his home in Kotputli after getting discharged from hospital.

On Saini’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the driver under sections 279 (rash driving), 304A (causing death by negligence) and 337 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code at Farrukhnagar police station on Tuesday, said police.

Sub-inspector Yogesh Kumar, additional station house officer, Farrukhnagar police station, said a team was sent to Kotputli for further investigation. “After they return, we will get to know how the accident happened,” he said.