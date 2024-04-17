 JJP shares 5 picks for Haryana; rapper to contest Gurugram seat - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

JJP shares 5 picks for Haryana; rapper to contest Gurugram seat

ByAbhishek Behl
Apr 17, 2024 06:04 AM IST

Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) announces Lok Sabha nominees in Haryana, including singer Fazilpuria for Gurugram against BJP incumbent.

The Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) on Tuesday released a list of five nominees for the Lok Sabha polls in Haryana, and fielded singer and rapper Rahul Yadav, popularly known as Fazilpuria, as the Lok Sabha candidate for the Gurugram parliamentary seat.

Fazilpuria, 34, is from the Fazilpur Jharsa village in Gurugram district and shot to fame for his song in the Bollywood movie, Kapoor & Sons.
Fazilpuria, 34, is from the Fazilpur Jharsa village in Gurugram district and shot to fame for his song in the Bollywood movie, Kapoor & Sons.

Fazilpuria, 34, is from the Fazilpur Jharsa village in Gurugram district and shot to fame for his song in the Bollywood movie, Kapoor & Sons. He will face off against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate and incumbent MP Rao Inderjit Singh.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

The Congress is yet to announce its candidate for Gurugram.

Speaking to the media after his name was announced as the JJP nominee for Gurugram, Fazilpuria said, “I dedicate my candidature to the youth of the constituency whom I represent. In politics, I am ready for hard work and struggle.”

JJP general secretary Digvijay Chautala said that the JJP candidates will give a tough fight to their opponents. “The five party candidates are connected with the grassroots. All party workers are motivated and are working hard to ensure JJP’s victory in the Lok Sabha polls,” he added.

The party has nominated Naina Singh Chautala, the mother of Dushyant Chautala, from Hisar. She is currently an MLA from Badhra assembly.

Ramesh Khatak will be the party candidate from Sirsa Lok Sabha seat. Khatak was MLA from Baroda in 1991, 1996 and 2000. Currently, Khatak is the state president party’s Scheduled Caste cell, a party functionary said.

JJP has fielded veteran party leader Rao Bahadur Singh from Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Lok Sabha seat. He was elected as an MLA from Nangal Chaudhary in 2009. In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, he contested from the Bhiwani-Mahendragarh seat and stood second, the party said.

From Faridabad the party has nominated Nalin Hooda as the candidate. Hooda is the JJP youth president of the Faridabad district unit, the party said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Abhishek Behl

    Abhishek Behl is principal correspondent, Hindustan Times in Gurgaon Bureau. He covers infrastructure, planning and civic agencies in the city. He has been covering Gurgaon as correspondent for the last 10 years, and has written extensively on the city.

News / Cities / Gurugram / JJP shares 5 picks for Haryana; rapper to contest Gurugram seat
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On