JJP shares 5 picks for Haryana; rapper to contest Gurugram seat

The Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) on Tuesday released a list of five nominees for the Lok Sabha polls in Haryana, and fielded singer and rapper Rahul Yadav, popularly known as Fazilpuria, as the Lok Sabha candidate for the Gurugram parliamentary seat. Fazilpuria, 34, is from the Fazilpur Jharsa village in Gurugram district and shot to fame for his song in the Bollywood movie, Kapoor & Sons.

Fazilpuria, 34, is from the Fazilpur Jharsa village in Gurugram district and shot to fame for his song in the Bollywood movie, Kapoor & Sons. He will face off against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate and incumbent MP Rao Inderjit Singh.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

The Congress is yet to announce its candidate for Gurugram.

Speaking to the media after his name was announced as the JJP nominee for Gurugram, Fazilpuria said, “I dedicate my candidature to the youth of the constituency whom I represent. In politics, I am ready for hard work and struggle.”

JJP general secretary Digvijay Chautala said that the JJP candidates will give a tough fight to their opponents. “The five party candidates are connected with the grassroots. All party workers are motivated and are working hard to ensure JJP’s victory in the Lok Sabha polls,” he added.

The party has nominated Naina Singh Chautala, the mother of Dushyant Chautala, from Hisar. She is currently an MLA from Badhra assembly.

Ramesh Khatak will be the party candidate from Sirsa Lok Sabha seat. Khatak was MLA from Baroda in 1991, 1996 and 2000. Currently, Khatak is the state president party’s Scheduled Caste cell, a party functionary said.

JJP has fielded veteran party leader Rao Bahadur Singh from Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Lok Sabha seat. He was elected as an MLA from Nangal Chaudhary in 2009. In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, he contested from the Bhiwani-Mahendragarh seat and stood second, the party said.

From Faridabad the party has nominated Nalin Hooda as the candidate. Hooda is the JJP youth president of the Faridabad district unit, the party said.