Juvenile detained, two more held for shooting at jeweller, extortion calls

gurugram news
Published on Dec 22, 2022 05:07 PM IST

Gurugram: A juvenile has been detained and two other suspects arrested for allegedly shooting at a jeweller after barging inside his shop at Om Nagar in Sector 11 during a robbery attempt on December 6, police said on Wednesday

ByDebashish Karmakar

Gurugram: A juvenile has been detained and two other suspects arrested for allegedly shooting at a jeweller after barging inside his shop at Om Nagar in Sector 11 during a robbery attempt on December 6, police said on Wednesday.

The suspects later made extortion calls to the owner of a shop in Khandsa Market road on December 17, threatening him to pay 10 lakh or face dire consequences, police added.

Police said that the suspects were apprehended from a spot near the Bhondsi jail intersection on Tuesday night by a team of crime branch officers of Sector 10 police station, led by inspector Amit Kumar.

According to police, the trio had entered the jewellery shop with their faces covered and were only able to rob the mobile phone of jeweller Trilok Soni (50), after shooting at his abdomen at least twice. The victim survived the attack, police added.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that besides the juvenile, those arrested were identified as Vikram alias Vicky (22), and Tushar alias Gillu (21). He said that the trio wanted to establish their own gang by terrorising traders.

“The three suspects knew Soni as well as the other shop owner, identified as Trilok Chand (35). There are some other suspects in the gang who are yet to be arrested. They are on a three-day police remand and we are interrogating them,” ACP Sangwan said.

ACP Sangwan added, “The two arrested suspects had entered Chand’s shop on the evening of December 17, and gave him a phone to talk with another associate over WhatsApp. The caller on the other side had introduced himself as Indra and allegedly threatened him to pay 10 lakh or they will open fire on him”.

Investigators said that Chand received another call on the night of December 19, after which he immediately informed police and got an FIR registered under Section 34 (common intention), 387 (committing extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 37 police station on Tuesday evening.

A separate FIR for attempt to murder was registered at Shivaji Nagar police station on December 6, police added.

New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 22, 2022
