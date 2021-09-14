Key roads to be repaired by GMDA, work to start from November

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) will start repairing four key roads from November, officials said on Tuesday, after a decision in this regard was taken during the core planning committee meeting held last week.

Repair work will be carried out on the outer road of Sector 114, and the master road of sectors 62/65, 58/61 and 59/60. Along with this, a 200-metre service road will be constructed for the sectors 59/61 road. Around four kilometres of roads will be repaired in this project across all locations, officials said.

“We are focussing on special repair of these roads, which primarily includes laying a layer of bitumen and gravels to strengthen the road. We will also focus on ensuring proper lighting on these roads and construction of footpaths. With monsoon, potholes have also increased on these stretches which can lead to accidents, so those will also be repaired to ensure smooth movement of traffic,” Suresh Kumar Chahal, the joint chief executive officer of GMDA, said.

During the meeting last week, officials said that no treatment, except for patchwork, has taken place in the past eight years on the master roads of sectors 62/65, 58/61 and 59/60. These roads run parallel to the Golf Course Extension Road and provide access to residential areas.

Officials said that the issue of repairing the outer road of Sector 114 was raised during a chief minister’s grievance meeting and that the project will be sent for approval.

Chahal said that tests were conducted recently to understand the load-bearing capacity of these roads, which were found to be satisfactory; after which the decision for special repair was taken.

“We have to ascertain if the roads are strong from inside to ensure that cave-ins do not take place. Incidents of road cave-ins have been reported in the past, but this time, the roads were found to be okay. Before starting the repair work, we are also seeking suggestions from public on how the repair work can be carried out or suggestions for new technologies. These can be submitted till the 23rd of this month on our website,” Chahal said.

After the suggestions are submitted, the projects will get administration approval, following which the tendering process will start. With all the formalities pending, work on the ground is likely to start from November, said officials.

Chahal said that the infrastructure-I department of the GMDA will be working alongside the urban environment division as green belts will be identified and developed on these stretches, adding to the beautification of these roads.