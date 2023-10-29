News / Cities / Gurugram News / Khattar offers NHAI 30 acres of land to relocate Kherki Daula toll plaza

Khattar offers NHAI 30 acres of land to relocate Kherki Daula toll plaza

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 30, 2023 05:46 AM IST

The chief minister said that the state government had offered 30 acres of land to NHAI to establish a new toll plaza at Panchgaon village

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar offered 30 acres of land free of cost to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Sunday and requested the union minister Nitin Gadkari to get the Kherki Daula toll plaza on National Highway 48 urgently relocated there.

In a demi-official communication addressed to the union minister, the chief minister said that the toll plaza is a major bottleneck on NH-48, resulting in significant traffic congestion. The chief minister said that the state government had offered 30 acres of land to NHAI to establish a new toll plaza at Panchgaon village. This location will help facilitate smoother traffic flow and reduce congestion in the Gurugram urban agglomeration, he added.

