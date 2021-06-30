Khori: 400 booked while gathering for mahapanchayat

The Faridabad police on Wednesday booked over 400 persons for violating prohibitory orders on gatherings in Khori village and pelting police personnel with stones, following a clash as residents started congregating for a mahapanchayat.

“On the orders of Hon’ble Supreme Court, illegal construction is to be removed by Municipal Corporation of Faridabad at Khori village, the process for which is in progress. The district administration has also imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in the village but on Wednesday, some outsiders had gathered at Khori village and pelted stones at the police. More than 400 persons have been booked,” said Sukhbir Singh, assistant commissioner of police, Badhkal.

The police also denied allegations of lathicharge on villagers, despite videos being shared on social media.

The police said that people who pelted stones at police officials and are being identified through video recordings. A case was filed at the Surajkund police station for violation of Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure as well as the Disaster Management Act.

Responding to a call for a mahapanchayat organised by the Mazdoor Awas Sangharsh Samiti Khori Faridabad to discuss the next course of action before the demolition of over 10,000 houses constructed illegally on Aravalli land, residents had gathered at Ambedkar Park in the village on Wednesday morning. Locals said that Samyukt Kisan Morcha leader Gurnam Singh Charuni was supposed to address the gathering at 11.30am, but was not allowed to enter the village as police started lathicharge on residents.

Nilesh Kumar, of Basti Suraksha Manch, an organisation supporting the residents, said, “As everyone has a right to life, a mahapanchayat was called where the residents along with farmer leader were supposed to discuss how to form a representation and proceed for talks with the state government. Residents peacefully gathered at the park and others were standing outside their houses extending support. Police forces present there started lathicharge on residents without any talks and almost 50 people were injured in the village.”

Fearing a possibility of unrest, the Faridabad district magistrate on June 14 prohibited gathering of five or more persons “within a radius of 200 metres of village Khori”. Residents of Khori have been demanding rehabilitation since the Supreme Court on June 7 ordered the eviction of thousands of slum dwellers living in illegal constructions on forest land.

Sapna, a resident of Khori, said, “We had gathered at the park and were waiting for Gurnam Singh Charuni to address the mahapanchayat. The police force started beating us when we told them that the residents are following all rules of the district administration and only want to discuss how our side can be represented to the government, but they did not listen. To save themselves, some agitated residents pelted stones back at the police forces.”

After waiting for two hours to enter the village, around 3:30pm, Charuni along with his supporters sat at the entrance of Khori demanding rehabilitation for residents. Charuni was allowed to enter the village after 5.30pm.

“We have three main demands, that the government should first rehabilitate the residents before demolishing their houses. Electricity and water supply must be started for all residents, and government representatives must talk to the local representatives of the village to find a solution. People are living in unliveable conditions here. I have learnt that some people have also committed suicide,” said Charuni.

“Everyone has a right to life and if action is to be taken, then why are only the poor being punished? Why has there been no action on the five-star hotels that are built on the same site adjacent to the village?” Charuni said.