KMP Expressway: Three arrested in robbery-murder case
Gurugram: Police arrested three men on Wednesday for allegedly killing a shop owner on Kundli–Manesar–Palwal (KMP) Expressway on May 21, and robbing many across Manesar in the past three months, said officials.
According to the police, the incident took place when the 22-year-old victim — identified as Ashish Singh — was returning home in Kharkhari village, from his shop in Aliyar Dhani in IMT Manesar on May 21.
The suspects, who worked in private firms, robbed Singh of his gold chain, a cellphone and an earphone, and then stabbed him in the head, back and arms, said police. Singh’s fiancée, who was over on a phone call with him during the incident, heard him begging to the suspects to spare his life, and immediately alerted their family members who started searching for him, said police. They found Singh lying in a pool of blood at the crime spot after two hours, and took him to a nearby hospital, where he died during treatment on May 22.
The arrested men were identified as Anubhav Singh (20), Vijay Arya (20) and Ravi Kumar (29), said police, adding that Anubhav was arrested from his hometown Sikhara village in Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj, and Vijay and Ravi from Bans Kusla in Manesar — where the trio lived in a rented accommodation.
Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said during interrogation, the trio revealed that they have been involved in at least eight to 10 robbery cases across Manesar in the past three months. “On April 30 this year, the trio robbed a man of his cellphone and some cash, and then stabbed him in IMT Manesar. He was severely injured. An FIR was registered in the matter on April 2,” said Sangwan, adding that further investigation is underway.
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment
Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.
‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert
Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
