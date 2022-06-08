Home / Cities / Gurugram News / KMP Expressway: Three arrested in robbery-murder case
KMP Expressway: Three arrested in robbery-murder case

Gurugram: Police arrested three men on Wednesday for allegedly killing a shop owner on Kundli–Manesar–Palwal (KMP) Expressway on May 21, and robbing many across Manesar in the past three months, said officials
Published on Jun 08, 2022 11:23 PM IST
Debashish Karmakar

Gurugram: Police arrested three men on Wednesday for allegedly killing a shop owner on Kundli–Manesar–Palwal (KMP) Expressway on May 21, and robbing many across Manesar in the past three months, said officials.

According to the police, the incident took place when the 22-year-old victim — identified as Ashish Singh — was returning home in Kharkhari village, from his shop in Aliyar Dhani in IMT Manesar on May 21.

The suspects, who worked in private firms, robbed Singh of his gold chain, a cellphone and an earphone, and then stabbed him in the head, back and arms, said police. Singh’s fiancée, who was over on a phone call with him during the incident, heard him begging to the suspects to spare his life, and immediately alerted their family members who started searching for him, said police. They found Singh lying in a pool of blood at the crime spot after two hours, and took him to a nearby hospital, where he died during treatment on May 22.

The arrested men were identified as Anubhav Singh (20), Vijay Arya (20) and Ravi Kumar (29), said police, adding that Anubhav was arrested from his hometown Sikhara village in Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj, and Vijay and Ravi from Bans Kusla in Manesar — where the trio lived in a rented accommodation.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said during interrogation, the trio revealed that they have been involved in at least eight to 10 robbery cases across Manesar in the past three months. “On April 30 this year, the trio robbed a man of his cellphone and some cash, and then stabbed him in IMT Manesar. He was severely injured. An FIR was registered in the matter on April 2,” said Sangwan, adding that further investigation is underway.

Sign out