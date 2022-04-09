Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Lab uses drone to collect, deliver blood samples in Gurugram
gurugram news

Lab uses drone to collect, deliver blood samples in Gurugram

A private diagnostics company started a pilot project in the city on Friday to collect blood samples from hospitals using drones and deliver them to a lab to cut down on turnaround time and provide faster test results
Gurugram, India – April 08, 2022: A successfully conducted delivery of blood test samples, as a medical emergency service, through a BVLOS Drone (drone operating beyond visual line of sight) trails from Fortis Hospital in Sector 29 to a testing facility in Sector 18 in Gurugram, India, on Friday, April 08, 2022. (Photo by Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times) (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
Gurugram, India – April 08, 2022: A successfully conducted delivery of blood test samples, as a medical emergency service, through a BVLOS Drone (drone operating beyond visual line of sight) trails from Fortis Hospital in Sector 29 to a testing facility in Sector 18 in Gurugram, India, on Friday, April 08, 2022. (Photo by Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times) (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
Published on Apr 09, 2022 12:13 AM IST
Copy Link
ByLeena Dhankhar

A private diagnostics company started a pilot project in the city on Friday to collect blood samples from hospitals using drones and deliver them to a lab to cut down on turnaround time and provide faster test results. Officials said a four-day trial will take place in and around Gurugram to test the efficacy of the system.

On Friday, Delhi-based drone delivery firm Skye Air Mobility conducted the first trial wherein a drone collected samples from a private hospital near Huda Metro station and flew them to SRL Labs in Sector 14.

Officials said the samples were first collected by a technician, and then packed in a temperature-controlled storage box attached to the drone. The drone was then sent to a predetermined laboratory, where it was received by another technician.

“For the trial, we transferred 10 blood samples. We look forward to leveraging this technology to reduce sample transfer time and enable faster reports while also reducing carbon footprint,” said Anand K, CEO, SRL Diagnostics.

Officials said samples collected by a drone will take almost one-third of the time taken by a technician to collect the sample and reach the lab by road. The teams will monitor the temperature of samples for accurate results. With an in-built temperature-controlled mechanism a part of drone technology, it’s easier to monitor the real-time temperature of human specimen samples, said an official. Ankit Kumar, chief executive officer, Skye Air Mobility, said, “It will be a four-day trial in Gurugram and Noida, comprising 36 drones, each carrying pathology samples for SRL Diagnostics,” he said.

Health officials said that the drones were being used to transport samples for the first time in the district and it was important that the company followed all norms for preservation of samples.

“The samples transported through drones can save time but there are challenges regarding safety and sterility of samples. They will have to be monitored,” said Gurugram’s chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Virender Yadav.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Leena Dhankhar

    Leena Dhankhar has worked with Hindustan Times for five years. She has covered crime, traffic and excise. She now reports on civic issues and grievances of residents.

Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Gurugram, India - April 08: Rajeev Deshwal, DCP Crime, addresses a press conference after the arrest of Manish Bhandari, accused in the murder of his mother, at the Commissionerate office, near Nehru Stadium, in Gurugram, India, on Friday, April 8, 2022. (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

    Man stabs mother to death for not helping him reconcile with his wife

    A 44-year-old jobless man was arrested within a few hours of Ranveer Kumar Bhandari, the woman's husband allegedly stabbing his 66-year-old mother to death while the deceased, Veena Kumari, a retired health department superintendent was on her way home in Shivpuri, New Colony area, in Sector 7, on Thursday night, said police. Police said the deceased, a retired health department superintendent, Veena Kumari, was returning home after giving food to her son Manish Bhandari when he attacked her with a knife.

  • Industrial development, export and investment promotion minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi (HT FILE PHOTO)

    Investment, export promotion top priority of UP government: Nandi

    Industrial development, export and investment promotion minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi on Friday said investment in the industrial sector and promotion of export will be top priority of Bharatiya Janata Party government in Uttar Pradesh. Nandi said the investors park will start soon and facilitate investments in various sectors in the state. Nandi further said the state government had prepared a blueprint to make the expressways a medium for development of the state.

  • Near Delhi University, on Friday. (Amal KS/HT)

    Severe heatwave in Delhi as mercury jumps to 41.6°C

    Severe heatwave conditions prevailed across Delhi on Friday as the maximum temperature touched the year's high of 41.6 degrees Celsius (C), following which IMD issued an “orange alert” for Saturday, when the temperature is expected to rise to 42C. IMD said this is the quickest rise to 41.6C in April since 1951. Previously, in 2010, the temperature touched 41.6C on April 12.

  • A fire broke out at the landfill on March 28 and continued for nearly three days, polluting the air in the neighbouring region and causing much public outrage. (Sakib Ali/HT)

    Centre, Delhi agencies to huddle next week, talk flattening landfills

    New Delhi: Over a week after a massive fire broke out at Ghazipur landfill and continued for almost three days before it was doused, the Central government has called a meeting of the commissioners of the three municipal bodies in Delhi and other associated government agencies to ensure time-bound remediation of the three landfills in Delhi. The meeting was originally scheduled on Friday but was deferred by three days.

  • Chief minister Yogi Adityanath inspecting the site for Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath Ayush University, Gorakhpur on Friday. (HT PHOTO)

    GORAKHNATH UNIVERSITY: CM Yogi unhappy over slow construction, orders action

    Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday expressed displeasure over the slow progress of construction work of Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath Ayush University, Gorakhpur. He directed Gorakhpur district magistrate Vijay Kiran Anand to register an FIR against those responsible for non-completion of the time-bound construction. President Ram Nath Kovind had laid the foundation stone of the university on August 28, 2021. After arriving at the Pipri village where the university is coming up, Yogi inspected the campus.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 09, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out