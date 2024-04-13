Live-in influencer couple jumps to death from high-rise in Bahadurgarh
A live-in couple, popular social media influencers who ran a YouTube channel, died by suicide at their rented accommodation in Haryana’s Bahadurgarh around 6am on Saturday, upon returning from a shoot, the police said.
The couple, who recorded short videos and films, had moved to Bahadurgarh from Dehradun along with five crew members recently. They are alleged to have been fighting over an undisclosed issue and jumped off their seventh floor house of the building, the police said.
Jagbir Singh, the investigating officer, said: “The couple was taken to the hospital, where they were declared dead. Their bodies have been kept in the mortuary and a probe is underway.”
Singh said the family members and relatives were informed and arrived in the city late evening. “A forensics team was called to the spot to collect evidence. We are scanning CCTV footage to check foul play , if any,” he said.