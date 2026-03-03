Locals flag faulty streetlights in Sec 99 to 109 corridor along Dwarka E-way

Residents and commuters along the Dwarka Expressway have flagged concerns over non functional streetlights on the Sector 99 to 109 stretch, alleging that large portions of the corridor remain in darkness and pose safety risks at night, adding that the issue has existed for months. Residents allege defunct streetlights between Sectors 99 and 109 for months, blame agency overlap as officials dispute responsibility. (HT)

Locals claimed the issue, last reported by HT in January, has persisted for months. They said a 500 to 600 metre stretch near Sectors 102 and 102A is particularly affected, with most streetlights lying defunct, significantly reducing visibility and increasing the risk of accidents.

Sunil Sareen, co-convenor of the citizen-led group Dwarka Expressway Gurugram Development Authority (DXP-GDA), said that streetlights on Master Road 183 under the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) are mostly defunct or non-functional. “These are basic facilities for road safety, but the administration is ignorant and turning a blind eye,” he said.

Residents said multiple agencies managing the same road have caused confusion and delays.

“The road is under the GMDA, maintenance is handled by the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), and power is supplied by the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam. This overlap leads to buck-passing and the streetlights remain non-functional,” he added.

Prakhar Sahay, deputy convenor of DXP-GDA, said the issue has persisted for over three years. “On most days, the streetlights remain switched off. Why can’t Dwarka Expressway have smart street lighting systems? There is no accountability — only poor maintenance,” he said.

“Even during fog, streetlights were either flickering or lying defunct. This shows the level of maintenance and the quality of basic facilities on a busy stretch,” he added.

Meanwhile, a senior GMDA official said that the maintenance of the streetlights on the stretch does not fall under the authority’s jurisdiction. “Only the Sector 68 to 80 stretch falls under GMDA’s jurisdiction,” he said.

Gyan Chand, sub-divisional officer, HSVP,reiterating his statement from January, said that most of the streetlights on the stretch are operational. “There are occasional brief supply disruptions due to technical issues. However, we will get it checked,” he said.