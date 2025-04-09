Locals in arms over ahatas on farmland, green belts in Gurugram

Residents across Gurugram are alleging ahatas, the space adjoining a liquor vend to facilitate drinking, are cropping up on agricultural land and green belts, and inaction by authorities despite multiple complaints filed with authorities and CM Window about the misuse of land and regulatory violations. An ahata in Gurugram. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

According to civic agencies, nearly all ahatas in Gurugram operate on non-commercial land, with around 40% of them coming up on private agricultural land and 60% on green belts. Residents alleged they did not take a change of land use permission and subsequently lacked building plans, occupancy certificates, and fire safety clearances.

While excise rules mandate that liquor vends must be located on approved commercial plots, ahatas are often built on land leased separately. However, by taking the land on lease and submitting the lease document to the excise department for licensing, vendors bypass the responsibility of ensuring land zoning compliance.

Officials of the excise department said their role is limited to licensing and usually, ahatas take land on lease and submit the same to the excise office.

“We verify the validity of the lease document at our end. However, it is not within our purview to check whether the land in question falls on a green belt or agricultural zone. That responsibility lies with the civic agencies concerned,” said an excise official, requesting anonymity.

The official said coordination was needed between departments to prevent commercial activity on farmland or green belts.

However, officials of civic agencies pointed the finger at the excise department. Officials from the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and the department of town and country planning (TCP) said preliminary surveys were shared for action, but implementation has remained limited.

RS Bhath, district town planner with GMDA and the nodal officer on encroachments, said that the department is aware of the issue and will soon conduct a site inspection. “We will carry out an inspection of the locations and take appropriate action as per the law,” Bhath said.

They said Clause 12.21(a) of the Haryana Excise Policy places the authority to seal or demolish a liquor vend solely with the Deputy Excise and Taxation Commissioner (DETC), which, officials say, often delays the enforcement process.

Generally, a liquor vend generates most of its revenue through ahatas. If an ahata is sealed, then a vend loses its main source of revenue.

Residents living near ahatas alleged these spots have gradually evolved into nightclub-style lounges with music, DJs and large gatherings.“These are not just liquor stores anymore; they’re functioning like full-scale nightclubs. The noise and crowds are unbearable,” said Baljeet Singh Rathee, president of the DLF Qutub Enclave RWA.

Environmentalists, meanwhile slammed unauthorised commercial use of green belts amid rising pollution. “These spaces were meant to reduce urban pollution. Using them for commercial liquor operations is a serious public health and environmental concern,” said city-based social activist and environmentalist Vaishali Rana.

Vijay Choudhary, regional officer for south Gurugram at the Haryana State Pollution Control Board, said they will conduct inspections soon and start penalising the establishments.

Supreme Court advocate Rajeev Yadav, who has filed multiple representations on this issue, said the state could be losing up to ₹25,000 crore annually in tax revenue. “These taverns are operating without paying CLU fees and in many cases, without VAT compliance. The financial loss is massive—perhaps greater than some of India’s major scams,” Yadav said.