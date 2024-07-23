Malibu Towne residents demand CM to allot Temple land before Haryana polls

Hundreds of residents of Malibu Towne allege that their repeated requests to the Haryana Government for the allotment of a religious site to construct a temple have been ignored for years. Led by the Shree Sanatan Dharam Sabha Trust, Malibu Towne, the residents have urged Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini to address their demand before the announcement of the legislative assembly elections, fearing further delays due to the election code of conduct. Despite numerous representations to HUDA and the STP (senior town planner) office, no progress was made, claimed the residents. (HT Photo)

“We started taking up the matter in 2017. In June 2018, the then Estate Officer informed us that the Senior Town Planner had taken possession of the site from Malibu Estate Pvt. Ltd. Despite numerous representations to HUDA (Haryana Urban Development Authority, now Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran) and the STP (senior town planner) office, no progress was made,” said Mahender Kumar Naresh, president of Shree Sanatan Dharam Sabha Trust.

Additionally, residents claim that since 2017, persistent communication with the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HVSP), Town Country Planning, and CM Window has not yielded any results. The religious site in question measures 950 square yards and is located inside the Malibu Towne township, developed by Malibu Estate Pvt. Ltd. under the norms laid down by the town and country planning department of Haryana in 1997.

The Trust also wrote to the CM Window and submitted grievance letters in May 2018, June 2019, and January 2020, but these were filed without any solution. The residents also contacted local authorities, including the senior town planner, HUDA administrator, and estate officer-II, in 2021, 2022, and 2023, but to no avail, they claimed.

Prem Popli, vice president of the Trust, said, “We have met the chief minister several times and have requested him personally to look into the matter and allot the land before the upcoming legislative assembly elections. Otherwise, the issue will remain unresolved for years due to the election code of conduct.”

In response, Gurugram deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said that they would look into the issue and try to resolve it for the residents.