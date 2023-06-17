Man arrested for kidnapping niece in Gurugram

GURUGRAM: A man was arrested for kidnapping his 12-year-old niece and demanding a ransom of ₹25 lakh, Gurugram police said on Saturday. Gurugram, June 17 (ANI): A 25 year old man has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping his 12-year-old niece and demanding ₹ 25 lakh, in Gurugram on Saturday. (ANI Photo) (Yogendra Kumar)

According to police, the incident came to light on Friday evening, when Sanjay Kumar Sharma, a resident of a housing society in Sector 37D, informed police that his minor daughter had gone missing.

Sharma told police about a text message he received on WhatsApp in which an unidentified suspect demanded a ransom of ₹25 lakh for releasing his minor daughter.

As per police, an FIR was registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 10A police station.

Taking swift action, police arrested the suspect within four hours of the abduction and rescued the girl from a house in Fazilpur village.

“During interrogation, it was revealed that the suspect, identified as Dheeraj (25), had been staying at his brother-in-law’s house for the last few days. He planned to kidnap his niece for money. He told the minor girl that they would go for a walk on Friday evening,” said assistant commissioner of police Naveen Sharma. “When the girl reached the gate of the housing society at the specified time, her uncle booked a cab and took her to his friend’s house in Fazilpur. Dheeraj then demanded the ransom by sending a text message from a different number. We are interrogating him,” the ACP said.