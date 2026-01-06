Man arrested for ramming parked car, dragging guard in DLF Phase-I

A 33-year-old Delhi resident was arrested for allegedly ramming his friend’s car parked outside a residence in DLF Phase-I and dragging a security guard for more than 50 metres when the latter tried to stop him, police said on Monday. Police seized the Swift Dzire used in the incident along with the accused’s licence and registration papers during the probe. (File photo)

The accused was identified as Gaurav Kumar, a resident of Empire Estate in Sultanpur in Delhi on MG Road. He was arrested in Delhi, police said, adding he was a property dealer.

Police said the incident took place at around 7.35am on January 1 when Gaurav allegedly drove to DLF Phase-I and rammed his friend Aditya Kapoor’s Toyota Camry that was parked in front of the latter’s residence. The act followed a petty dispute that broke out between the two while partying on New Year’s Eve in Delhi.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of the Gurugram Police, said Aditya and Gaurav were school friends. “Their group was partying on the night of December 31 when a dispute took place between them. Aditya had rung Gaurav multiple times on the morning of January 1, which had irked him,” Turan said.

According to police, Gaurav travelled from Delhi to the residence in DLF Phase-I and rammed the Toyota Camry with his Swift Dzire while the security guard, Jia Lal Mandal, 29, was cleaning it. “The guard tried to intercept Gaurav’s car when he was dragged for more than 50 metres after which he fell on the road and sustained multiple bruises. The guard had submitted a written complaint in connection with the incident on Saturday, following which an FIR for rash driving and endangering public life was registered at DLF Phase-I police station, and the suspect was finally arrested,” Turan added.

Police said the Swift Dzire car used in the incident, along with the accused’s driving licence and vehicle registration certificate, was seized during the investigation.