Gurugram: A man was booked for allegedly assaulting an executive of a multinational firm that resulted in a fractured nose when he refused to give a cigarette, Gurugram police said on Sunday. Man assaults MNC executive for denying a cigarette

Police said the incident took place on March 2 on the premises of a building at U-block in Cybercity in DLF Phase-3 area.

According to police, the suspect, identified as Pawan alias Bhola (22), a resident of nearby Nathupur village, forcibly entered the premises of the building after assaulting a security guard.

Police said the suspect followed the victim till his office premises after he had refused to give him a cigarette. They said that within a few hours of the incident, the suspect was arrested.

Investigators said the victim, identified as Saurav Vartak (25), a resident of Dwarka in Delhi, had come out of his office building at about 12.30pm for a smoke. They said that Vartak was smoking on an empty plot near his office building when the suspect along with an associate approached him and asked for a cigarette after trying to strike a conversation.

According to investigators, when Vartak refused, the suspect hurled abuses. To avoid any confrontation, he tried to rush back to his office but the suspect followed him. He punched him on his face multiple times that led to a fractured nose. They said the security guards and other office staff came to the victim’s rescue by overpowering the suspect.

On Vartak’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the suspect under Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at DLF Phase-3 police station on Friday night, said police.

Vartak alleged that the suspect and his associate looked suspicious due to which he ignored their attempts to start a conversation and later refused to give a cigarette.

“The suspect asked me if I assumed him to be a beggar and abused me. That is when I clicked his photograph and immediately rushed inside the office premises. However, he followed me. There was a lone security guard at the entrance when the suspect tried to enter. I alerted the guard that he was not an employee in the building. The guard tried to stop him but he assaulted him and later rained punches on my face. I was rushed to a nearby private hospital where doctors briefed me that I have suffered a fractured nose,” Vartak said.

Inspector Umesh Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of DLF Phase-3 police station, said the arrested suspect is an anti-social element. “Even his family members are fed up with his hooliganism. He was later granted bail,” he said.