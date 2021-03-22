Man booked for allegedly blackmailing, molesting woman in Gurugram

A man was booked for allegedly molesting, stalking and blackmailing a 30-year-old woman on Sunday.

In her police complaint, the woman alleged that the man had been following her for the past few days. He was blackmailing me for the past few days, threatening that he would upload my photos and videos on social media platforms if I did not meet him, said the woman.

The incident took place when the woman was on her way to office in Sohna Road, opposite Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Sector 38, around 10am on Sunday.

The woman alleged that the suspect, who was driving a car, followed her on Sunday. When she ignored him, the suspect passed inappropriate comments and intercepted her. He asked her to accompany her to a room and caught hold of her hand, trying to force her to come along. The woman raised the alarm and ran away. Later, she informed her family members, following which they filed a complaint against the man, police said.

A case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 354 (molestation), 354D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) was registered against him at the Sadar police station on Sunday night.

Aman Yadav, assistant commissioner of police (Sadar), said that the woman and the suspect, who works at an automobile company, have known each other for the past two years. They had met during a training session.

“The woman alleged that she had been supporting this man financially. Last week, too, she gave him ₹50,000 for the treatment of his ailing mother, but when she asked him to return the money, he started abusing her,” Yadav said.

“The suspect then called the woman’s brother and sent him a few obscene photos and videos of the woman, to humiliate her before her family members. The suspect also threatened to upload the woman’s photos on social media platforms after she pressurised him to marry her. Police teams have launched a hunt to arrest the suspect,” Yadav said.

During questioning, it was also revealed that both of them lived together in a rented house. The suspect is allegedly married and has two children. His family lives in Punjab.