Man tries to send 65 grams opium from Karnal to USA via courier

A man was booked for allegedly trying to courier a parcel containing 65 grams of opium to a person in the United States, police said on Tuesday, adding that the contraband was hidden in a hydraulic jack and was couriered from Karnal in Haryana. There was a hydraulic jack in the parcel and a packet of 65 grams of opium was hidden inside the jack. On checking the details of the parcel, it was found that a resident of Arya Puram in Karnal had sent the package and was meant to be sent to West Princeton Avenue Fresno, United States. (Representational Image)

According to police, a courier company employee detected something suspicious in the parcel on Monday, following which he informed the police and the Narcotics Control Bureau.

Bijender Singh, sub-inspector, Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau, said he received a call from a courier company in Udyog Vihar regarding a suspicious package. Officials said a team reached the spot and, in the presence of Municipal Corporation of Gurugram executive engineer Manoj Kumar, the parcel was opened and checked.

“There was a hydraulic jack in the parcel and a packet of 65 grams of opium was hidden inside the jack. On checking the details of the parcel, it was found that a resident of Arya Puram in Karnal had sent the package and was meant to be sent to West Princeton Avenue Fresno, United States,” said a senior police officer.

Following the complaint an FIR was registered under Section 18 (c) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) act at Udyog Vihar police station on Monday.

“The parcel has been seized and we are collecting the details of the man who had booked the parcel. Further probe is underway,” said inspector Anil Kumar, station house officer of Udyog Vihar police station.

Earlier on May 26, Gurugram police registered a case against a Punjab resident for allegedly trying to send via courier opium packages hidden inside boxes of chyawanprash to a person in the US. On July 11, Gurugram police had also booked a Punjab resident for allegedly trying to send 44 grams of opium to a person in Canada by hiding it inside a box of chyawanprash. This is the third similar case in the last two months, said police.

