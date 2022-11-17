Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Man booked on mother’s complaint for stealing 25 lakh from parents, running away

Man booked on mother’s complaint for stealing 25 lakh from parents, running away

The parents allege that their son, who has studied abroad, has been trapped by a Moroccan woman and his actions may be influenced by this, said a police officer aware of the matter

The police said they will get a lookout notice issued against the man if he does not join the investigation even after further notices. They said he has not responded to messages sent on WhatsApp. (AFP)
A 23-year-old man has been booked after his mother filed a complaint against him for stealing 25 lakh. The man is suspected to be planning to leave the country and has also stolen his parents’ passports to ensure they do not follow him abroad, police said.

“The parents allege that their son, who has studied abroad, has been trapped by a Moroccan woman and his actions may be influenced by this,” said a police officer aware of the matter.

According to police, the suspect left his residence on November 10. His parents became aware about the theft on the same day but did not approach police because they expected their son would return. However, when he did not respond to their phone calls, they approached police on Wednesday, police said.

“The parents allege that their son had stolen money earlier also from their SUV,” said a police officer. The 25 lakh was stolen from a cupboard at their residence, said the officer quoting the parents.

Based on the mother’s complaint, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered under Section 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code at DLF Phase 1 police station on Wednesday.

Vikas Kaushik, assistant commissioner of police (DLF), said, “The man has not yet joined the investigation even after being sent messages on WhatsApp. If he does not appear even after further notices, we will move to get a lookout notice issued against him.”

The complainant could not be reached for comment.

Sign out