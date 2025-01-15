Man dies, two injured in Delhi-Jaipur Expressway crash

A 40-year-old man was killed, and his wife, along with her brother, was severely injured when a speeding truck hit their motorcycle near Panchgaon Chowk on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway in Manesar on Monday afternoon, police said on Tuesday. A 40-year-old man was killed, and his wife, along with her brother, was severely injured when a speeding truck hit their motorcycle near Panchgaon Chowk on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway in Manesar. (HT PHOTO)

According to police, the victims were identified as Sunni Vanshkar, his wife Badi Bhahu, 37, and her 34-year-old brother, Santosh Kumar. The incident took place around 4.15pm while the trio was travelling to Rewari from their residence in Sector 48, Gurugram. According to Inspector Satender Singh, station house officer of the Manesar police station, the truck was overtaking the motorcycle when it brushed against them, causing Kumar, who was in control of the motorcycle, to lose balance.

Commuters alerted the police control room, following which an emergency response vehicle and ambulances rushed to the scene. The injured were taken to a nearby private hospital for treatment, and Vanshkar’s body was shifted to a government mortuary, police said. The body was handed over to the family after an autopsy on Tuesday, they added.

Police are examining CCTV footage from the expressway to identify the truck involved in the incident. Singh noted that eyewitnesses reported the truck slowing down momentarily, suggesting the driver might have realised the collision, but it sped away soon after.

The police have registered an FIR at Manesar police station under sections 106 (causing death by negligence), 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way), and 324(4) (mischief causing damage between ₹20,000 and ₹1 lakh) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita based on the complaint of the deceased’s wife.

Inspector Singh highlighted that the victims were violating traffic rules by triple-riding on a motorcycle and entering the expressway, where two- and three-wheelers are prohibited. “They managed to skip police checks, which led to this tragedy,” he added.