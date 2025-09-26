Man electrocuted while charging his phone in DLF Phase-1

A 35-year-old man was allegedly electrocuted while trying to charge his phone at his rented accommodation in Sikanderpur village (DLF Phase 1), police said on Thursday. According to officials, the incident took place on September 18, though the man’s body kept decomposing inside his room and was discovered on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Arun Kumar, originally from Motihari, Bihar.

Inspector Rajesh Bagri, station house officer (SHO) of DLF Phase-I police station, said the neighbours began noticing a foul smell coming from his room on Tuesday morning, five days after the incident.

“After receiving reports of a foul stench emanating from his room, a police team was dispatched to the spot and they discovered the body in a decomposed condition,” Bagri added.

Police and power department officials shut off the electric supply to the building before entering his room as a precautionary measure. “A medical team was called in, which shifted the decomposed body to the government mortuary near Sector 12,” Bagri said, adding that the deceased was identified as Arun Kumar, originally from Motihari, Bihar, who worked as a carpenter in Gurugram.

Investigators said that it is suspected the deceased came in contact with loose or faulty wiring in the socket. “The deceased was staying alone in his rented room and had no one else accompanying him during the time of the incident,” Bagri informed.

“Even though the exact cause of death was not known, we suspect it to be a case of electrocution. The autopsy was conducted under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). No FIR has been registered yet, and further action will be taken based on autopsy findings,” Bagri said.

According to police, the deceased’s family in Motihari were informed about the incident. The body was handed over to the family after the autopsy.