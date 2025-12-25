Man escapes unhurt as neighbour fires multiple rounds over drainage dispute in Manesar

A 44-year-old man narrowly escaped injury after his neighbour allegedly opened fire with multiple rounds at him while he was returning home in his car in Manesar on Tuesday night following a dispute over drainage water, police said on Wednesday, adding the accused has been arrested. Police said four to five bullet marks were found on Rathi’s car.

The incident took place between 10pm and 10.10pm when Jaibir Rathi was about to enter his residence in Bar Gujjar village. Investigators said Rathi was driving alone in his Brezza car when the neighbour, who was travelling in a Thar, fired at him and fled the spot immediately after the shooting.

The accused neighbour Dinesh alias Dhanni , 25, was arrested by a crime branch team from Bar Gujjar on Wednesday night, police said. The weapons used in the shooting were yet to be recovered.

At least four empty cartridges of two different bores, including 9mm rounds fired from two separate weapons, were recovered from the spot, officials said.

Rathi abandoned his vehicle and ran inside his house to save his life, police said, adding that he escaped unhurt.

Police officials said Rathi is a building material supply contractor and had a dispute with a neighbour over drainage water. Inspector Krishan Kumar, station house officer of Kherki Daula police station, said water flowing out of Rathi’s compound passes along the road and reaches the neighbour’s residence, triggering the dispute.

“No argument, assault or scuffle had taken place between both sides. However, on Tuesday, the neighbour had called Rathi over his mobile phone and threatened him with dire consequences,” Kumar said.

He added that without any provocation, the neighbour opened fire at Rathi while he was seated in the driver’s seat. “Bullets hit his car, but he managed to escape unhurt. On Rathi’s complaint, an attempt to murder case was registered against the neighbour on Wednesday,” Kumar said, adding that the suspect is on the run and will be arrested soon.