A 36-year-old man was allegedly hacked to death with a cleaver inside his farmhouse in Sohna on Sunday night by his former employee, who police said acted out of revenge over repeated humiliation and assault. Man hacked to death at Sohna farmhouse; ex-employee held

The deceased was identified as Rahul Singh from Ghata village, Sector 56, police said, adding that the farmhouse was owned by his family. The property is situated in Harchandpur village on Sohna-Ballabgarh Road, where the incident took place, officers added.

Police said the 56-year-old suspect, a former employee from Hirapur Khurd in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, acted out of revenge over repeated humiliation and assault. The suspect had worked at the farmhouse for 20 years before quitting around one-and-a-half years ago.

According to police, the incident took place between 8pm and 9pm on Sunday when Singh was drinking with the suspect in a common area. “An argument took place after which Singh went inside a room. The suspect went outside and brought a cleaver. He entered the room and struck Singh multiple times in the head and neck, resulting in his death,” a senior police official said. The attack was captured on CCTV, showing the suspect repeatedly striking Singh for nearly 10 minutes. Singh died within seconds, unable to resist as he was heavily intoxicated, officers added.

The suspect fled but was arrested on Tuesday by a crime branch team while attempting to board a train from New Delhi. Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said: “The weapon was recovered from the spot. It had blood stains on it and was seized by forensic experts. Killer’s identity had become clear from CCTV footage, leading to his arrest within 24 hours.”

A case was registered at Sadar Sohna police station on the complaint of the deceased’s brother, Ankur Singh, police said. The body was handed over after autopsy on Tuesday, they added.