Man hacked to death for resisting robbery on KMP expressway
The police have booked several unidentified suspects for allegedly killing a man for resisting a robbery bid near Kharkhari village in IMT Manesar, on the Kundli–Manesar–Palwal (KMP) Expressway, late Saturday night, said the officials on Monday.
The 22-year-old victim — identified as Ashish Singh, a resident of Kharkhari village in IMT Manesar — was taken to a private hospital in Sector 38 in a critical condition, said the police, adding that he was found in the bushes beside the expressway on Saturday. Singh succumbed to his injuries around 4.30am on Sunday.
According to the police, Singh suffered multiple grievous injuries in the back of his head, neck, eyes, face and hands, caused by a sharp-edged weapon. He had bled for at least two hours before getting traced and taken to the hospital. His motorcycle was also recovered from the bushes.
Singh was robbed of his cellphone, a silver neck chain, and a few of his other belongings, alleged by his family. On the complaint of Singh’s elder brother Ajay Kumar, 26, a case was registered against the unidentified suspects under sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 392 (punishment for robbery) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the IMT Manesar police station on Sunday morning.
Kumar alleged in the FIR that the incident took place between 10pm and 10.30pm on Saturday when Singh was returning home from Aliyar Dhani via the expressway on his motorcycle, after closing his shop. The victim was talking to his fiancée over the phone while riding, and she heard Singh — who was stopped by some people in between — pleading to someone to take everything he had, but spare his life.
“She immediately made a phone call to us, following which we tried to trace him. We were able to locate his motorcycle with the help of the police after two hours, and later found him unconscious at a nearby spot,” Kumar said.
Subhash Chand, station house officer (SHO) of IMT Manesar police station, said that an investigation is underway and police are trying to trace and arrest the suspects at the earliest. “The victim’s family members have alleged that he was killed during a robbery bid... We are investigating all the possible angles,” Chand said.
-
Haryana municipal polls on June 19
Election to the state's 28 municipal committees and 18 municipal councils will be held on June 19 and the results will be declared on June 22, Haryana's State Election Commissioner Dhanpat Singh announced on Monday. Candidates can withdraw their candidature until June 7 from 11am to 3pm. Election symbols will be allotted to the candidates on the same day.
-
Gurugram cops implement new plan to tackle traffic amid heavy rain
The traffic police on Monday devised a new plan to manage congestion across the city during the monsoon and to ensure timely action by deploying teams at all key points with motors to pump out water before commuters could get stuck, unlike previous years when they would reach these spots after receiving reports of congestion. Police said that on Monday they had to remove accumulated water from major traffic intersections to allow commuters to pass.
-
Gurugram receives 73.4mm rainfall in 24 hours, breaks 25-year-old record
Heavy showers, accompanied by hail storms and strong winds, brought much-needed relief to the residents of Gurugram from sweltering heat and hot winds on Monday morning, with the city recording its highest rainfall at 73.4mm in the month of May in the past 25 years. Gurugram on Monday (around 5 30pm) recorded a maximum temperature of 39.3C and a minimum of 16.5C — around five and eight degrees below normal, respectively.
-
Party won’t let us down, says BY Vijayendra after BJP snubs him, denies MLC seat
BENGALURU: Former chief minister BS Yediyurappa's BY Vijayendra on Tuesday asked his supporters to conduct themselves with patience and dignity after the Bharatiya Janata Party decided against fielding him for the state legislative council elections.
-
Azam Khan skips House session for second day, but says not upset with Akhilesh
Azam Khan, a senior leader of the Samajwadi Party leader and legislator from the Rampur-Sadar seat, skipped the second day of the budget session of the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Tuesday. Khan spoke to the media shortly before leaving for Rampur. His MLA son Abdullah Azam, who is an SP MLA from Suar (Rampur) seat, attended the session on both the days.
