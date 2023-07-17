A 29-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting his minor daughter while she was asleep and assaulting his wife at their residence in Bhondsi when she opposed him, Gurugram police said on Sunday. Man held for sexually assaulting 5-year-old daughter in Bhondsi

Police said the suspect, a factory worker, is a liquor addict. As per police, the incident took place on Thursday night after he returned from work in an inebriated state. He was forwarded to judicial custody on Saturday after being arrested on the previous day, police added.

Investigators said after returning home on Thursday night, the suspect went to sleep beside his five-year-old daughter and sexually assaulted her.

A senior police officer said this was not the first time he had molested his daughter. “His wife alleged that earlier too, he had sexually assaulted the minor multiple times. However, this time, she decided to approach the police with evidence,” he said. He added that the woman recorded the incident on her mobile phone to use it as evidence against him.

“After recording the incident, she confronted her husband, but he assaulted her. She left home with her children and on Friday morning, she approached Bhondsi police station and got an FIR registered against the suspect,” the officer said.

Police said a team was sent to his residence from where he was arrested.

Inspector Sumer Singh, station house officer (SHO) of Bhondsi police station, said they booked the suspect under section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on the basis of his wife’s complaint on Friday.

“The woman had alleged that this was not the first time that he sexually assaulted their minor daughter,” the SHO said, adding that further investigation is underway in the case and all legal procedures, including medical examination of the minor, is being carried out.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON