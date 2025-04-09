Man held in fatal Leopard Trail bike crash involving Noida techie

The Gurugram police on Tuesday arrested the man for allegedly causing the death of a woman riding her BMW bike in the road crash near Leopard Trail, Pandala, on Sunday morning, police said. Police are also probing possible negligence by the bike training academy, which allegedly provided motorcycles to trainees (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

The accused, 34-year-old Jai Yadav, a resident of Global Tower in Ashok Vihar Phase-III, was driving his Hyundai Verna downhill along a sharp hairpin bend on Leopard Trail when the victim approached from the opposite direction, riding her motorcycle uphill.

The deceased was 28-year-old Shomita Singh, a native of Veer Nagar, Lucknow, who worked with Capgemini in Noida, police said. The accident took place between 9am and 9.30am, when Singh was riding a BMW motorcycle as part of a group ride organised by a Noida-based women-centric bike training academy, accompanied by a male instructor.

Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram Police, said, “Yadav was returning alone when the accident took place. He told police the deceased woman suddenly came in front at a hairpin bend, and both failed to avoid each other, resulting in the crash.”

Yadav’s Verna was seized from the spot on Sunday. Investigators said statements from eyewitnesses and fellow riders will be recorded to determine how the accident occurred. Yadav will also be taken to the crash site for reconstruction of events, officials added.

Police are also probing possible negligence by the bike training academy, which allegedly provided motorcycles to trainees. Singh’s family claimed they were unaware of her participation in the training programme or the Leopard Trail ride.

According to police, an FIR was filed at Badshahpur police station on Monday under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving on public way), based on a complaint from her father, Mahendra Pal Singh.