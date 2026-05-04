Faridabad, A man allegedly jumped into the Agra Canal near Deeg Fatehpur Billoch village here along with his two sons, one of whom was later found safe on the bank of the canal around 5 km away, police said on Monday, adding that a search is underway for the others. Man jumps into canal with 2 sons, one found safe; police suspect suicide bid over dispute with wife

The incident occurred on Sunday night and came to light when police discovered the man's motorcycle parked on the canal ridge. Upon receiving the information, police and fire brigade teams quickly arrived at the scene to initiate a search operation, police stated.

According to the police, the man who appears to have attempted suicide has been identified as Bhagwat Dayal , a civil engineer working for a private company in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. He recently returned home on leave.

Police said the man allegedly had ongoing disputes with his wife, which caused him significant distress. However, the family has not provided further details about the situation.

Preliminary investigation suggested that around 9 pm on Sunday night, he had took his sons Samrat and Yug with him under the pretext of a walk in the Sunday market on his bike. But, instead of going to the market, he took the children to the bridge of Agra Canal and jumped, they added.

A passerby passing through the bridge saw Bhagwat's bike and informed the police. After receiving the information, dial 112 and the SDRF team reached the spot and started a search operation in the canal. Then his son Samrat was found safe by the police 5 km away on the bank of the canal, police said.

A senior police officer said that they received information from the control room at around 11 pm on Sunday that a man had jumped into the Agra Canal with his two children. After this, they reached the spot and informed the SDRF and fire brigade, he added.

"The man's bike was found parked on a bridge over the Agra Canal. The man is said to be a resident of Asavati village in Palwal. The bike also bears a Palwal registration number. Search is going on, and we are investigating", he said.

This is the same canal into which a dental surgeon jumped and took his own life from the Sector 17 bridge in Faridabad on Saturday. After a 20-hour-long search, the team recovered the doctor's body from the canal on Sunday. It was revealed that the doctor took this step after an argument with his wife.

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