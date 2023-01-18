Man jumps to death in Sector 43: police

A 42-year-old man allegedly jumped to death from the balcony of his employer’s apartment on the 14th floor of a condominium in Sushant Lok Phase-I on Tuesday morning, said police.

The deceased man was suffering from depression and was undergoing treatment, said police officers. They said no suicide note was recovered.

Sub-inspector Surjeet Kumar, in-charge of Sector-43 police post, said the deceased man was from Himachal Pradesh and was the driver for an elderly couple for more than two decades. He said an inquiry under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure was being caried out in the death by suicide case.