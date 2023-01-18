Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Man jumps to death in Sector 43: police

Man jumps to death in Sector 43: police

gurugram news
Published on Jan 18, 2023 12:03 AM IST

A 42-year-old man allegedly jumped to death from the balcony of his employer’s apartment on the 14th floor of a condominium in Sushant Lok Phase-I on Tuesday morning, said police

The deceased man was suffering from depression and was undergoing treatment, said police officers. (Representative Image/Getty)
The deceased man was suffering from depression and was undergoing treatment, said police officers. (Representative Image/Getty)
ByHT Correspondent, Gurugram

A 42-year-old man allegedly jumped to death from the balcony of his employer’s apartment on the 14th floor of a condominium in Sushant Lok Phase-I on Tuesday morning, said police.

The deceased man was suffering from depression and was undergoing treatment, said police officers. They said no suicide note was recovered.

Sub-inspector Surjeet Kumar, in-charge of Sector-43 police post, said the deceased man was from Himachal Pradesh and was the driver for an elderly couple for more than two decades. He said an inquiry under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure was being caried out in the death by suicide case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 18, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out