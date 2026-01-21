Man kidnapped and beaten by friends in Farrukhnagar, dies days later

Five men allegedly kidnapped and bludgeoned their 28-year-old friend over an argument in Farrukhnagar on Saturday, due to which the victim succumbed to injuries on Tuesday, police said. The accused are currently on the run. Police invoked murder charges after the victim died on Tuesday, while several teams have been formed to trace the absconding suspects. (Shutterstock)

According to police, the deceased, Vinit Kumar was from Khandewla in Farrukhnagar. On Saturday night, when Kumar was near the panchayat bhawan in the area, the suspects kidnapped him in a Maruti Ertiga and took him to a secluded place far from the village, police said.

As per a complaint by Kumar’s brother, the accused brutally assaulted him and threw him out of the car near a private hospital on Hailey Mandi road. Police was informed about the incident by a private hospital at around 7am on Sunday.

He was then referred to a higher facility in Sector 51, where he died during treatment on Tuesday, police said, adding that Kumar had suffered from multiple fractures and head injuries from the assault. He could not gain consciousness to give a statement and thus the immediate cause of the dispute could not become clear.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that Kumar’s brother filed an FIR for kidnapping and assault against his five friends at Farrukhnagar police station on Sunday.

“After his death, we invoked Section 103(1) (murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the accused,” he said.

The reason behind the murder will be clear after the accused are arrested.

“Multiple teams have been formed to arrest the suspects. The body was handed over to the family after an autopsy on Tuesday,” Turan said.

Also, Kumar had two cases of molestation and assault registered against him at Farrukhnagar police station, police said.