Man kidnaps, rapes 8 year old girl returning from ‘kanjak’

Police in Gurugram on Thursday arrested a 21-year-old delivery executive for allegedly kidnapping an eight-year-old girl on the pretext of participating in “kanjak” ritual, and then raping her by taking her to a secluded field several kilometres away. Police said alleged kidnapping occurred between 1pm and 2pm on Wednesday when the girl had gone to participate in Kanjak.

The victim was recovered unconscious and bleeding in a vegetated field around seven kilometres from her home more than 20 hours after she went missing, investigators said.

The accused, a neighbour of the victim, was identified through surveillance footage from over 150 CCTV cameras in the area, police said.

Police said alleged kidnapping occurred between 1pm and 2pm on Wednesday when the girl had gone to participate in Kanjak – a traditional ritual during Navratri where young girls are invited to homes for food and gifts.

When she failed to return home, her parents – daily wage labourers from Purnia in Bihar – searched for several hours before reporting her missing at the Sector 93 police post by 9pm on Wednesday.

Assistant commissioner of police (west) Abhilaksh Joshi stated that four police teams were formed to locate the child. She was eventually discovered unconscious and bleeding in a vegetated field approximately 7km from her home.

“We finally recovered her from a field filled with vegetation far from her home. She was rushed to a private hospital, but looking at her critical condition, doctors transferred her due to the severity of her injuries. We got her admitted at Sector 10A Civil Hospital where she continues to be under treatment,” he said.

“Her condition is serious but stable. She is unable to speak anything at present. Doctors have kept her under observation,” he said.

ACP Joshi said that during the investigation, police learned that the accused had initially lured two minor boys along with the girl under the same pretext but dropped the boys midway before taking the girl to an isolated location.

The suspect, also a resident of Sector 83, grew up in Gurugram but is native of Malda, West Bengal, police said.

The only initial clue, investigators aware of the case details said, was a witness account of the victim traveling on a green electric scooter with an unidentified man, which enabled authorities to trace the suspect through extensive CCTV analysis.

The accused has been charged under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. “We will soon file a charge sheet in the case and get its trial done before a fast-track court for quick conviction,” the ACP added.