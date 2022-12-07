Man killed after speeding truck rams auto on NH-48

An auto rickshaw passenger died and at least three others, including its driver, were injured when a speeding truck rammed the three-wheeler on National Highway (NH-48) near Sector 36 on Tuesday, police said.

Police said that the passengers boarded the auto in Manesar and were travelling to Iffco Chowk when the accident took place just before the Narsinghpur overbridge at about 5.30am, adding that they are yet to trace the truck and arrest its driver.

Shiva Archan Sharma, assistant commissioner of police (highway traffic), said that two-wheelers and three-wheelers are not allowed on the highway. “We frequently impose fines on violators. We had several meetings with auto unions to ensure that three-wheelers don’t use the route, but some drivers disobey,” he added.

Police said the deceased, identified as Arun Kumar (54), was travelling with wife Asha Devi (50), to shift to their new accommodation in Rajokri after vacating their house in Manesar.

Investigators said the injured persons, including the autorickshaw driver Vinod (45), were rushed to a government hospital in Sector 10A, where doctors declared Kumar dead.

On a complaint registered by Kumar’s wife, an FIR against an unidentified driver was registered under Section 279 (rash driving or riding on public road), 337 (acting rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or personal safety of others) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 37 police station on Tuesday night, police added.

Sub-inspector Suresh Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Sector 37 police station, said that efforts are underway to arrest the truck driver at the earliest.