Search
Monday, Jul 21, 2025
New Delhi oC

Man kills mother with axe over 20 in Nuh, arrested

ByLeena Dhankhar
Published on: Jul 21, 2025 06:12 am IST

A 20-year-old man allegedly killed his 65-year-old mother with an axe after she refused to give him ₹20 late on Saturday night in Jai Singhpur village near Dengli road area in Nuh, police said

A 20-year-old man allegedly killed his 65-year-old mother with an axe after she refused to give him 20 late on Saturday night in Jai Singhpur village near Dengli road area in Nuh, police said.

Man kills mother with axe over <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20 in Nuh, arrested
Man kills mother with axe over 20 in Nuh, arrested

The accused, identified as Jamshed Khan, has been arrested. According to police, the incident occurred around 1am when Jamshed returned home and demanded 20 from his mother, Razia. Police said Jamshed had heard that Razia had received her old-age pension. When she told him she had only a 500 note and would give him money in the morning, he allegedly became enraged. 

Razia’s refusal prompted Jamshed to allegedly try stealing the money while she was asleep. When Razia woke up and tried to resist, he first attacked her with a brick, police said, causing her to fall and scream. 

Hearing the commotion, Jamshed’s sister-in-law rushed in to intervene but was also attacked. She then fled the house to alert nearby villagers. 

By the time neighbours arrived, Jamshed had allegedly struck his mother on the head with an axe, killing her on the spot. After the incident, he reportedly covered himself with a blanket and lay down next to her body. 

Villagers gathered after hearing the noise and informed police. Teams from the Jai Singhpur police outpost and Nuh Sadar police station arrived at the spot, arrested Jamshed, and recovered the blood-stained axe. 

Razia’s body was taken to the mortuary at the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Nuh for a post-mortem examination. A case of murder has been registered, and an investigation is underway. 

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Gurugram / Man kills mother with axe over 20 in Nuh, arrested
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On