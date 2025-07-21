A 20-year-old man allegedly killed his 65-year-old mother with an axe after she refused to give him ₹20 late on Saturday night in Jai Singhpur village near Dengli road area in Nuh, police said. Man kills mother with axe over ₹ 20 in Nuh, arrested

The accused, identified as Jamshed Khan, has been arrested. According to police, the incident occurred around 1am when Jamshed returned home and demanded ₹20 from his mother, Razia. Police said Jamshed had heard that Razia had received her old-age pension. When she told him she had only a ₹500 note and would give him money in the morning, he allegedly became enraged.

Razia’s refusal prompted Jamshed to allegedly try stealing the money while she was asleep. When Razia woke up and tried to resist, he first attacked her with a brick, police said, causing her to fall and scream.

Hearing the commotion, Jamshed’s sister-in-law rushed in to intervene but was also attacked. She then fled the house to alert nearby villagers.

By the time neighbours arrived, Jamshed had allegedly struck his mother on the head with an axe, killing her on the spot. After the incident, he reportedly covered himself with a blanket and lay down next to her body.

Villagers gathered after hearing the noise and informed police. Teams from the Jai Singhpur police outpost and Nuh Sadar police station arrived at the spot, arrested Jamshed, and recovered the blood-stained axe.

Razia’s body was taken to the mortuary at the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Nuh for a post-mortem examination. A case of murder has been registered, and an investigation is underway.