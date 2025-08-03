Man kills rival over sextortion in Gururgam, three arrested

A 34-year-old man was arrested by Gurugram Police on Saturday for allegedly kidnapping, murdering, and burying a private company worker, whose body was found near a residential society in Mohammadpur Jharsa village. The accused in police custody. (HT Photo)

The accused, identified as Ravindra Kumar, was taken into custody six days after the victim, Vikram Singh, 37, was reported missing. Singh, a native of Nawada in Bihar, worked at a private company in Gurugram and had been missing since July 26, investigators said.

According to police, Singh’s wife filed a missing person’s complaint at Udyog Vihar police station on July 28. On July 31, she submitted a second complaint alleging that Ravindra had sexually assaulted her in March 2025, recorded the act, and later used the video to blackmail her. She also alleged that Ravindra had kidnapped her husband from his workplace.

“During questioning, the suspect revealed that he had developed an illicit relationship with the victim’s wife and wanted to eliminate Vikram,” said Gurugram police’s public relations officer Sandeep Kumar. “On July 26, he, along with three accomplices, forcibly abducted Vikram while he was returning home from work. They strangled him with a rope in a car and buried the body in a deserted spot,” he added.

Based on the new allegations, police registered a case under additional relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The body was exhumed on Saturday and sent for an autopsy.

Ravindra, originally from Hastinapur village in Meerut district, Uttar Pradesh, has been remanded to five days of police custody. Police said the two of the three suspects who helped Kumar in the murder, identified as Manish Kumar and Fariyad, were arrested from Meerut on Saturday. One accused remains on the run.

“This was a planned crime with the intent to clear the path for an illicit affair,” PRO Kumar said.